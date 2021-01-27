RRR Release Date: Top Bollywood Producer Shaken





After postponing twice, SS Rajamouli announced October 13, 2021 as the new and final release date of his next magnum opus RRR. After considering various options, Jakkanna decided to release RRR simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on October 13 ahead of Dasara season. However, it didn’t go well with one of Bollywood’s top producers, Boney Kapoor. Boney Kapoor’s production ‘Maidaan’ starring Ajay Devgn had announced October 15, 2021 as a release date much earlier. This fits in with the Bollywood tradition where producers set the film’s release date in advance. Now, Boney Kapoor is raising a strong objection to the conflict between RRR and Maidaan, as it would affect the film’s box office outlook. In fact, Boney has a valid reason to object to RRR’s release for Dasara. While Maidaan has Ajay Devgn in the lead, RRR also has Ajay Devgn playing an important role. When it comes to RRR’s Hindi promotions, Rajamouli would definitely rely on Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, who are from the Hindi industry. Having two films by the same actor in a two-day gap would certainly have a revealing effect on the movie that comes out second, which is why Boney raises a strong objection to RRR coming on October 13. Meanwhile, it is buzzed that Ajay Devgn is also shocked by RRR announcing October 13 as the date. It is said that Ajay Devgn is not aware of this development in the past. This is said to be the reason Ajay didn’t post the RRR release date poster on his social media platforms. Boney argues that why Rajamouli’s RRR needs a vacation weekend after delivering two Baahubali blockbusters. Boney hopes Ajay Devgn will support him in his fight against RRR. However, Rajamouli has strong support in the form of the ace of Bollywood producer Karan Johar who will present the film in the Hindi region. Main Bollywood distributor Anil Thadani, who has distributed Baahubali films, is likely to distribute RRR as well. And that’s going to be a big setback for Boney’s Maidaan. It remains to be seen whether Boney, Karan and Rajamouli would resolve this box office clash amicably or not. Meanwhile, the RRR release date poster faces allegations of plagiarism. It is alleged that the RRR poster bears a striking resemblance to the Ghost Rider poster (2007). Rajamouli has yet to respond to the plagiarism allegations as well as the shock over Boney’s Maidaan release date. Click here for Recommended Movies on OTT (Daily Update List)

