Just a few days ago Bollywood Hungama exclusively revealed that Kartik Aaryan is on the hunt for a quick 30-40 day movie as shoots of his films currently in production Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 were further delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. And now we have one more update on the same that the actor seems to have locked down his next movie. It is said to be an unusual love story produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his banner, Red Chillies Entertainment and will be directed by Ajay Bahl.

Kartik has been in talks with Shah Rukh Khan Banner for this Ajay Bahl directed movie for quite some time now and finally everything has fallen into place and the actor is ready to start shooting the movie within the next 2 months a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama. Interestingly, the movie is in a completely different space than Ajays last movie, Chapter 375, which was an intense drama against a backdrop of sexual harassment.

While this one also has an underlying social message, it’s essentially a romantic comedy. Casting is currently underway and the female lead role, along with the rest of the members, will be locked out soon, the source added. Kartik Aaryan recently finished filming Ram Madhavanis Dhamaka in a record time of just 11 days. The film, which is a remake of a Korean film, Terror Live, is preparing for a direct digital premiere on Netflix. It is currently in post-production phase.

