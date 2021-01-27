Edge, Chris Jericho and WWE Royal Rumble’s Most Shocking Players since 2010 | Launderer report





0 out of 10 Credit: WWE.com Over the past 10 years, the Royal Rumble matches have become as many surprises, twists and turns as people who have won or lost competitions. The comebacks, debuts and everything in it have come to define men’s and women’s competitions and make them the most exciting and unpredictable fights in professional wrestling. On Sunday, WWE hits its on-air streaming network for the 2021 Royal Rumble, an event unlike any before due to the lack of fans but will always rely on the unexpected to create the buzz for the start of Road to WrestleMania. In anticipation of the latest round of shocks, relive the last decade of Rumble surprises with this countdown to the top 10 since 2010.

1 in 10 After a four-year absence from WWE, Rey Mysterio returned to the best shape of his career in the 2018 Royal Rumble Men’s Match. Unlike 2014, when he was booed out of the arena by fans hoping the 30th place in the match would go to Daniel Bryan, the 619 master received a heroic welcome as he hit the ring. His time in the match was relatively short, but it was undeniable that Mysterio had announced that he was back and ready for what should be the final chapter of his WWE career. He did this and more, opening the door for his son Dominik to follow in his footsteps.

2 out of 10 The 2011 Men’s Royal Rumble match featured the largest field in history with 40 Superstars vying for the right to fight for a world title at WrestleMania 27. As John Cena, Randy Orton and other industry giants competed in the game, it was another former world champion who shocked the audience and sparked one of the biggest reactions of the night. For the first time in 15 years, Diesel has entered the Rumble. As he lasted just under three minutes, the former WWE Champion proved that there is still love and affection for him. Additionally, the reaction he received opened the door for Kevin Nash to return later in the year and deliver an Electric Knife Bomb that would rob CM Punk of the WWE Championship at SummerSlam and reignite a rivalry with Triple H. .

3 out of 10 The Royal Rumble’s first-ever women’s game featured its fair share of surprise entrants in 2018, but none received a reaction from Trish Stratus. The seven-time women’s champion hit the ring and took on longtime nemesis Mickie James, then came face-to-face with Sasha Banks in a tease from a dream match that we still wait to see. Stratus’ run was limited, but it recorded three eliminations and created moments in the match that helped make that first Women’s Rumble match the unqualified success it was. The strong backlash certainly affected the company’s will to bring Stratus back a year later to SummerSlam in Toronto, where she fought what would be her retirement match against Charlotte Flair. This contest, a true match of the year contender, further strengthened her status as one of the greatest and most iconic female performers in wrestling history.

4 out of 10 The 2012 Royal Rumble was so devoid of true star power that WWE had to look to its commentary team of Michael Cole, Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler for three spots. However, Kharma’s arrival at # 21 turned out to be a much cooler time. The former Awesome Kong wiped out Dolph Ziggler, knocked out Hunico, and scared Cole straight into Booker and Lawler for his matchall firing in just a minute of ring time. It was one of the few significant accomplishments for a woman who should have accomplished a lot more than she did at McMahonland.

5 out of 10 Enraged by her failure to win the Women’s Royal Rumble earlier in the night, Nia Jax stunned the WWE universe by entering the men’s event at No.30 and fearlessly placing on anyone in her path. . She did this by attacking R-Truth and costing him an opportunity to enter the fight. From there, she took out Mustafa Ali before eating a Dolph Ziggler superkick, a 619 from Rey Mysterio, and an RKO from Randy Orton en route to her own start from the fight. In just over three minutes of time in the ring, she carved her name in the history books and became the first wrestler to appear in the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches and to score eliminations in both. It’s a feat that likely won’t be replicated anytime soon, which makes his entry even more memorable.

6 out of 10 We knew Becky Lynch would make headlines at WrestleMania 35 depending on how hot she was in 2019. She was the most popular star in all of pro wrestling at the time. What we didn’t know was that she would be in a Royal Rumble match she wasn’t scheduled for. The Man lost to SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka in the night’s opener, but after Nia Jax assaulted Lana and left her unable to compete, Lynch took the opportunity to reclaim the vacant spot. The Lass Kicker stomped on the ring and unleashed hell, slapping her ass amid a thunderous ovation from fans. She took out Jax and Charlotte Flair to cash her ticket to WrestleMania and a historic victory in the main event of this show, making her Rumble entry an important one on her journey to the top of the industry.

7 out of 10 Beth Phoenix made history in 2010 when she became the first woman since Chyna in 1999 to compete in the Royal Rumble Men’s Match. Facing The Great Khali, she appealed to Punjabi Playboy’s love of the opposite sex and planted a big kiss on him that allowed The Glamazon to maneuver him up the top rope for one of the most memorable eliminations. of this match. From there, she took to CM Punk, cradling him with a heavy clothesline before falling prey to the Go To Sleep for her own dismissal from the match. Phoenix added to her Hall of Fame credentials and once again proved that a woman is capable of making a splash in the annual 30-man Battle Royal.

8 out of 10 Dolph Ziggler entered the 2013 Royal Rumble match at No.1 and stood in the center of the ring, waiting for the man he would train with to start the match. Pyro burst from the scene, “Break the walls!” exploded over the speakers, and Chris Jericho made a totally unexpected return to WWE. Pop was one of the loudest nonsense in the game’s 33-year history. Jericho then had one of his best performances, lasting more than 47 minutes before being eliminated by Ziggler. Some would say that Jericho’s entry into this game was the best and biggest surprise of the past decade, but that is questionable. What’s not is that it set a precedent for the power of surprise returns in Rumble matches.

9 out of 10 The most significant surprise in recent Royal Rumble history is the debut of AJ Styles at No. 3 in 2016. The Phenomenal One arrived to a thunderous standing ovation, with sheer surprise seeing him walk through the curtain and hit the ring to train with Roman Reigns, creating an electric atmosphere that WWE desperately needed at the time. Styles’ debut sparked genuine excitement among fans which helped them forget that Reigns was in the middle of what would be a failed superhero babyface push. The former IWGP and TNA World Champion fitted in perfectly, taking on some of WWE’s top stars for nearly 30 minutes before his elimination. The disappointment of the crowd upon his departure indicated that fans immediately accepted him. Styles went on to excel as the Main Event Superstar, with two WWE titles, one Intercontinental Championship race and three United States Championships to his name. More importantly, he became a mainstay of WWE in the five years since his arrival, and the undisputed success of his Rumble debut has a lot to do with it.

10 of 10 Edge could very easily have made this list twice. In 2010 he returned from injury to win the Royal Rumble, eliciting a huge backlash when he hit the ring and dumped Chris Jericho and then John Cena to win the contest. It was his entry into the men’s game a decade later, however, that confirmed his status as the biggest surprise of the past 10 years. After a neck injury forced him to retire in 2011, there was no reason to believe Edge would set foot in a square circle again. That’s why fans inside Houston’s Minute Maid Park exploded when “You Think You Know” sounded over the PA system to announce its arrival. The emotion, the excitement and the boisterous reaction made the moment incredibly special. This generated a reaction that immediately told the performer that the audience hadn’t forgotten him and confirmed that WWE’s decision to bring back the Hall of Famer was the right one. The only downside, Edge did not have the opportunity to pay for his monumental return to WrestleMania 36, ​​thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the event to go to the Performance Center. Still, there is no removal of the magic of the moment at the Rumble. It was a stellar performance and a shocking comeback that created a buzz like no other. He’s so indelibly etched in the memory of the WWE Universe that he’s the obvious choice for No.1 on this list.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos