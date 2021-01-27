Entertainment
Leni Klum, daughter of Heidi Klum, debuts at Berlin Fashion Week
Leni Klum continues to follow in the footsteps of her model mother Heidi Klum this time around, attending Berlin Fashion Week.
The young model, 16, took part in an editorial film for the mostly virtual fashion week, where she was styled by Vogue Germany editor-in-chief Christiane Arp.
Photos from the shoot were shared during official fashion week Instagram page from Jan. 18, where supportive mom Heidi Klum shared a heart emoji in the comments.
Leni Klum also shared a few photos on her Instagram, writing: “My first job for @ mbfw.berlin.”
His mother commented: “L VE”.
In the video exhibition, the young model presents designs by Steinrohner, Michael Sontag, Lala Berlin and more. One of the designs in the video is by Esther Perbrandt, who was the finalist “Make the cut”, the 2020 design reality competition hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.
More:Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn explain why ‘Making the Cut’ is the perfect escape amid coronavirus
With the support of her model mother, the 16-year-old made her debut as a model in December, posing for the January / February 2021 issue of Vogue Germany alongside her mom.
The cover photo shows HeidiKlum, 47, planting a kiss on the cheek of her teenage daughter. In another photo, the mother rests her head on her daughter’s shoulder.
“Sixteen is a good age” to start modeling, Heidi Klum told the magazine. “If you’re allowed to drive a car, you can also have an official Instagram account and show your face. And being allowed to start with a Vogue cover is an insane privilege.”
Leni Klum told the magazine “it was only a matter of time” before she followed in her mother’s footsteps.
Contributor: Charles Trepany
“16 is a good age”:Leni, daughter of Heidi Klum, makes her debut as a model in Vogue Germany
“She’s quite old now”:Heidi Klum says her 16-year-old daughter is interested in modeling
