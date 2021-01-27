The Rock Releases First Video Trailer for ‘Young Rock’ TV Show | Launderer report

Chris Pizzello / Associated press

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has released the first official trailer for his upcoming comedy seriesYoung RockTuesday.

The former WWE Superstar and current Hollywood A-lister accompanied the trailer with the following message on Twitter:

Young Rockis a biographical series about Johnson’s upbringing into a wrestling family and his foray into high-performance college football at the University of Miami.

The series is scheduled to air on NBC on February 16 at 8 p.m. ET, and it will remain on that day and that weekly time slot in the future.

Three different actors: Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant and Uli Latukefu will star as The Rock at different ages of the series, while other key characters includeJoseph Lee Anderson as his father and wrestling legend Rocky Johnson andStacey Leilua as her mother Ata Johnson.

Young Rockthe numbers have mass appeal, but the trailer proves it should be especially enjoyable for wrestling fans due to the sheer amount of talk and portrayal of wrestling in just two minutes.

Some of the legendary wrestlers and WWE Hall of Fame members who were portrayed as characters in the trailer include Andre the Giant, Randy “Macho Man” Savage, The Iron Sheik and members of the Afa family and SikaThe Wild Samoans.

The Rock has grown into one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history, and although many fans know his story,Young Rockwill provide an even more intimate and comedic look at how Johnson became not only one of the most recognizable and successful people in wrestling, but the world as well.

