Your work speaks for you if you spend time with it: ‘Master’ star Vijay Sethupathi

NEW DELHI: There are some risks worth taking, whether it’s playing an antagonist in “Master” or playing a trans woman in “Super Deluxe,” says Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who believes in letting his work speak for itself.

Over a career of 40 to 50 films, Sethupathi has played negative roles in very few films, including superstar Rajinikanth’s “Petta” and “Master”, which stars him opposite the senior from the industry, Thalapathy Vijay.

In “Master”, Sethupathi’s vengeful gangster uses children from a juvenile school for criminal purposes. His business is attacked when an alcoholism teacher (Vijay) is sent to school.

Sethupathi said he trusted director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s vision for the character that allowed him to explore dark emotions.

The Tamil-language action thriller was also a wonderful opportunity for him to learn from a “mass hero” like Vijay, the 43-year-old added.

“Whenever I work with senior actors, I go there as a student because I want to learn. I’m never like “I’ve done so many movies and have so much experience”.

“He (Vijay) has been in the industry for over 25 years. His fan base is huge and I want to learn from him, from his energy. That is why I have also worked with Rajini sir and Chiranjeevi sir, ”Sethupathi said in an interview with Zoom.

‘Master’ became a huge hit when released on January 13, once theaters opened after a nine-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a reported gain of Rs 220 crore.

The film is now slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on January 29, the first major film to close the gap between theatrical release and streaming release.

With the release of “Master” on OTT, a new audience will discover Sethupathi, who eagerly awaits the reaction of viewers while revealing the angst the cast experienced prior to the film’s theatrical release during the pandemic.

“I kept asking the director and the producer, ‘Is this confirmed? Are we releasing the movie? I was wondering if the government would allow cinemas to open. We were worried until January 12th. But I’m glad people liked the movie. “

A movie is best experienced in a theater, surrounded by other people, he said. But given these uncertain times, a digital premiere shortly after theatrical release was the next best option.

“There is no language barrier for any art form or for artists. We love to connect with people because we represent their lives on screen.

“People have also become more sensitive to good content, so we have to work hard, be more responsible, and make meaningful films.”

Stories of the ego struggle between two big stars are just stories, Sethupathi said, adding that an actor cannot operate from that space.

“As actors, we play so many characters and that gives us maturity. If I have ego, it means I am not mature.

“For me, art is not a business… It depends on the business, but it’s not a business. It’s a feeling. It is the trust between you and your work. Your work will speak for you if you spend time with it and listen to it. If I do my job responsibly, I will be there.

This confidence in his profession stems from the kind of life he led, Sethupathi explained, telling the story of taking the “biggest risk” of his life.

“I am a middle class man. I tried movies after I got married and my wife didn’t know I was trying movies. It took me six years to become a hero, until then I played the hero’s friend or did small roles.

“I didn’t win much either. My wife was worried about the future of our children and our lives. I think it was the biggest risk of my life, not this one (taking on complex characters), ”he said.

Sethupathi said if he had failed as an actor his family’s life would have been “miserable” but the risk paid off.

“Now I am in a comfortable place. I am well paid. I can take care of the people around me and also take care of my art.

A conversation with the actor is incomplete without a discussion around his most beloved Shilpa performance in the 2019 Tamil anthology “Super Deluxe,” about a trans woman who returns to his wife and son after her transition.

He credits director Thiagarajan Kumararaja for giving him the role and recalled how he fell in love with the character during the narration of the film.

“He said to me, ‘I don’t know how you’re going to take this and you don’t have to say yes. I said, “Sir, please give me this character.” He said, “You are a well known actor. Think twice and let me know. Take time ‘. I was like, ‘here you don’t have to think twice. I don’t think I’ll have another character like Shilpa ‘. “

“After seeing the movie, I said to Kumararaja, ‘I feel blessed by Shilpa. It is not me’. There are two characters in my life that I don’t think are me although they are played by me – one is Shilpa and the other is the role of the old man in “Seethakaathi”.

With around six to seven outings lined up and several plans to announce, Sethupathi is happy to be living the life he always wanted – to be in front of the camera.

“You can tell I’m busy with my happiness. I am like a child when I stand in front of the camera. It’s full of excitement. I think I’m done, including my guest roles, about 40-50 movies, but when I’m in front of the camera I feel happy.

Sethupathi will soon make his Hindi debut with “Mumbaikaar”. He is also making a film with Sriram Raghavan. (AGENCIES)