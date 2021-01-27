Penguin Bloom Review: Relearn to Fly





Anyone who pays a little attention to the early stages of Penguin Bloom should be able to write the ending and most of the above long before they arrive. Yet predictability isn’t the only issue with this real-life-based drama, which highlights every feeling and pulls every chord with squeaky insistence. When an accident in Thailand in 2013 prevents Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts) from walking, her husband, Cameron (Andrew Lincoln), and three young sons struggle to dislodge his depression. The family’s idyllic seaside home in Sydney, Australia only reminds Sam of his love of surfing and the limits of his wheelchair. Even her little woolen hats are falling desperately. Then the children bring home an injured magpie chick, name it Penguin, and release it to perform its feather magic.

Adapted from a 2016 memoir by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive, Penguin Bloom is a recovery story that leaves no room for subtlety. Magnificent photography books (Bloom is a professional photographer) tell their own truly heartwarming story. But director Glendyn Ivin can’t help but turn Sams’ pain into a simplistic melodrama, depicting grief and anger with scenes that, even if true, appear to be merciless metaphors: the glass painting frames Sam furiously smashes, scattering images from his previously athletic life; the pot of honey, it pushes from a bench and on the ground the same sticky substance which will appear, in a later scene, to paralyze the wings of the penguins.

It is with some relief, then, that we meet the wonderful Rachel House as Gaye, who teaches Sam about kayaking with a buck-up-and-get-on-with-it side. (Gayes’ presence is just a nod to major sporting stages Sam would go on to achieve hits that seemed to warrant more than a few marks at the end of the film.) Less welcome is the decision to give the eldest son, Noah (Griffin Murray-Johnston), a melancholy voice over. Previous Ivins work for television in 2018 alone, he directed two tense mini-series, Safe Harbor and The Cry proves his skills, but Noah’s thoughts are disappointing and manipulative. Playfully navigating a storyline that takes her from seaside despair to hilltop exhilaration, Watts gives a touching and thankfully understated performance, assisted by Sam Chiplins in warmly expansive cinematography. As for the bundle of stage-stealing magpies (patiently trained by Paul Mander) that bring Penguin to life, they’re a delight. And more entertaining than all of Dolittle. Penguin Bloom

Unclassified. Duration: 1 hour 35 minutes. Watch on Netflix.

