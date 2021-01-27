Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer recall being threatened at gunpoint in Los Angeles

Comedy duo Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer have revealed that they were threatened at gunpoint in California.

The couple recalled the 1992 “doomed motorcycle trip”, in which they hoped to drive from the West Coast to the East Coast of the United States, but cut the trip short due to heavy rains.

Speaking to Jools Holland on his new podcast Jools and Jim’s Joyride, Reeves explained, “We did a doomed motorcycle trip to California in ’92. We got there, rented two motorcycles.

“I had read a book about the Bloods and the Crips and the Los Angeles gangs, and we made a mistake.

He continued, “We made a wrong turn and ended up in the middle of Compton and a big van came up beside us at the lights and a man pointed a gun at us through the window and said, ‘Get out. from here “.

“We said, ‘We’re just waiting for the lights to change and we’re off.’

Then addressing Mortimer, Reeves said, “You’ve been very flippant about all of this. I had read this book and was terrified.

“We didn’t go anywhere because it started to rain. It was the 92 floods. We stayed in a house in Laurel Canyon for three weeks with our motorcycles outside.

Mortimer continued, “We were going to cross the west coast east on a motorbike, but when we brought them back to the rental place I think we had done 19 miles with them.

Elsewhere, Vic Reeves joined the Netflix seriesThe battle of the big flowers last year as co-host alongside Natasia Demetriou. The show is streaming now.