Ronda Rousey comments on Royal Rumble chances as WWE return talks intensify ahead of Goldberg’s return





RONDA ROUSEY has broken her silence as speculation about her return to WWE intensifies. UFC Hall of Famer Rowdy, 33, arrived on the wrestling scene at the 2018 Royal Rumble and made his WrestleMania debut. 2 Ronda Rousey hinted she might return to the Royal Rumble She worked a full-time job with the company and quickly won the Raw Womens title until Becky Lynch controversially took it from her at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. Rousey has not been seen on WWE TV since after taking the time to try and start a family with husband Travis Browne, despite several hints of a return. Meanwhile, wrestling company Vince McMahons is gearing up for the 2021 Royal Rumble this weekend. The annual pay-per-view takes place at the Thunderdome and features the iconic top-of-the-rope main event for both men and women with the goal of winning a title in Mania. Ahead of the showcase, betting companies started posting their odds on the winner, with SunSport reporting the latest UK prices yesterday. And after spotting, she was the second favorite behind Rhea Ripley with Oddshark, she couldn’t resist a Twitter tease from the WWE Universe. Sharing a snapshot of the odds, she commented: Best way to make a profit since r / wallstreetbets did this with GameStop, I don’t understand # RoyalRumble2021. Stephanie McMahon discussed the possibility of seeing the superstar again in the square circle last week. CASINO OFFERS: BEST SIGN-UP OFFERS TO CLAIM OVER 700 Live Blog LATEST GUNNERS Arsenal Transfer News LIVE: Follow all the latest UAE transactions Live Blog UNI LAST Man Utd Transfer News LIVE: Follow all the latest news from Old Trafford GET GOLD Watch Lukaku lose him with Zlatan as ex-Man Utd team-mates clash in the chaos of X-rated Milan On the picture BRIDGE OF SIGNS Angry fans erect ‘The Circus goes on’ banner at Stamford Bridge in protest JOY OF SIX Chelsea confirm six coaches stay and work under new boss Thomas Tuchel RACE HORSES Row erupts on ‘toxic’ race track amid fears chemicals could harm humans She said TMZ Sports: Ronda has said very publicly that she would like to start her own family. Once she does that our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open, we are hopeful that Ronda will return to WWE. A big name is already confirmed to return to the Rumble. The Hall of Famer Goldberg is back and will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title. 2 Ronda Rousey shows off her physique as she works out in the gym







