Leak reveals disappointing update





When The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere? The second season of the Disney + series created even more conversation than the first, drawing in both casual fans and die-hard Star Wars fans alike. the The Season 2 finale also left things in an interesting place, with Grogu deciding to leave Din and start training with Luke Skywalker, pushing the two characters into uncertain territory. So naturally fans were eager to learn as much as possible about The Mandalorian Season 3 especially after Disney revealed it would only come after Boba Fett’s book. Thankfully, a new report gives us our best idea yet of when to expect the much-anticipated Mandalorian Season 3 release date. Mandalorian Season 3 release date revealed? Lucasfilm Production list reports that The Mandalorian Filming for Season 3 is scheduled for April 5, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. for some time. Assuming then this ratio is correct, the start date gives us a pretty good idea of ​​what the first window might be. The Mandalorian Season 3. Season 2 of The Mandalorian began filming in early October 2019 and finished production in early March 2020. The season then premiered on Disney + in October, just over a year after filming began. Applying the same base schedule to next season’s shows using that April 2021 production start date would indicate that The Mandalorian Season 3 will likely air in early April 2022. A 2022 premiere date syncs with what many fans had already started to assume The Mandalorian season 3 in particular that it would not air this year. The initial announcement that The Mandalorian spin off Boba Fett’s book would be presented in December 2021 seemed to eliminate any chance that The Mandalorian would be back this year. Follow-up confirmation that Boba Fett’s book had already started filming, while The Mandalorian did not, only seemed to validate these suspicions further. Lucasfilm the Reverse Analysis If this production report is correct, it means The Mandalorian Season 3 will likely air around April 2022, shortly thereafter Boba Fett’s book finished broadcasting his series of episodes. This makes sense, as Lucasfilm would likely want to avoid new episodes of both shows airing at the same time on Disney +, but it also means that The Mandalorian will break its first fall model. While this news may be a bit disappointing for fans, they still have a lot to look forward to. Not only does it seem possible and probable that Boba Fett’s book and The Mandalorian Season 3 will air virtually consecutively on Disney +, there is also a host of new Star Wars shows to look forward to in the years to come. So although the wait The Mandalorian Season 3 may be longer than fans wanted, it will probably be worth it in the end. The Mandalorian is streaming now on Disney +.

