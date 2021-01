What to expect when ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ returns in April

The last time we saw Morgan (Lennie james), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and the other survivors of “Fear The Walking Dead”, they were planning to go to the new place Morgan was building. The only problem? Strand (Colman Domingo) chose not to go safe with his friends and returned to Virginia (Colby Minify) and his ruthless group of pioneers. When “Fear” returns on April 11, 2021 for the second half of Season 6, what can fans expect? Scroll down for a list of exciting spoilers released by AMC. SEEEverything you need to know about ‘the Walking Dead’ spin-off starring Daryl and Carol

How many episodes?

The second half of this season will consist of nine episodes, compared to seven that aired in fall 2020. Thus, the entire season 6 will be 16 episodes, which is what “Fear the Walking Dead” has been. producing for four years. New guest stars

A trio of guest stars will join the cast this year: John glover, Nick stahl and Keith Carradine. It’s still unclear how long these famous faces will be around and whether they will play friends or foes. The main cast is back

Yes, the set is back for another half-season of apocalyptic zombie killings: Lennie james, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa nisenson, Karen david, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna elfman and Rubén blades. SEE ‘The Walking Dead’ deaths in order: most shocking of all time Famous director alert

Aisha Tyler, an actress known for “Death Sentence”, “Archer” and “Bedtime Stories”, will direct the 13th episode of season 6. He will mark his directorial debut on “Fear TWD” after directing episodes of “Criminal Minds” “,” Hipsterverse “and” Roswell, New Mexico “. AMC official description

“As Morgan’s attempt to free the remaining members of the group grows bolder, Virginia becomes more and more desperate to find her sister and protect the colonies from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what life under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once thought of themselves as family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties changed forever. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of “The end is the beginning”. “

