Amy Schumer teases Super Bowl commercial for Hellman mayonnaise





Rockville Center-raised comedy star Amy Schumer plays enchanted fairy Godmayo in a tease for his upcoming Super Bowl commercial for Hellman Mayonnaise. The 16-second spot opens with a close-up profile of a refrigerator in a dramatically dark kitchen. An arm enters the frame and opens the refrigerator door, inside of which is jar after jar of Hellman’s mayonnaise. Then Schumer, clad in a gray suit and smiling momentarily at the camera, walks into the fridge. In an aerial view looking at the kitchen floor, lit by the light from the fridge, we see its shadow slowly sprouting angelic wings. “My character, she’s kind of magical,” the 39-year-old star of films including “Trainwreck” and the culinary comedy series “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” said Tuesday, “Entertainment Tonight”. “And she really doesn’t like food waste. And the slogan I don’t say that in the ad but I really like it [is] “Make it taste, not waste. Nothing bothers this character more than someone who wastes food. “ Schumer recalled that when representatives of the Unilever brand contacted her, “I was like, ‘Yeah, I love Hellmann’s. I’ve got my whole life, what’s up? “And then they told me about the publicity and the premise.” She added: “I love the company and love that it does so much to promote knowledge about food waste.” She has learned, she says, “that 40% of all food in America is wasted. Forty-three percent of the food in our own home, we throw it away.” The campaign highlights five tips to avoid wasting food, such as moving leftovers from the fridge to the freezer before they spoil, and organizing your pantry and fridge so food doesn’t get messy. hidden and left to rot. the website also provides recipes for using mayonnaise with salvaged foods. On Tuesday “Today”, Schumer said of the full commercial: “I just found out it is airing [in] the second trimester. I’m continuing before The Weeknd’s half-time, so technically I’m starting for The Weeknd. “ Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Register, you agree to our privacy policy. She also joked that, “When they told me I was going to be in, like, ‘You’re the third commercial break of the second trimester,’ I was, like, ‘I have no idea how many. quarters or halves or whatever. ‘ I feel pretty bad about it. “ In 2016, Schumer appeared with actor Seth Rogen in a Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light beer.

