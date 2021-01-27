‘Resident Alien’ review: Alan Tudyk stars as ET who can’t make it home in new Syfy series





The only small caveat is that despite the broad nature of the comedy – Tudyk’s awkwardness falls somewhere between “Starman” and the masked aliens in the movie “Galaxy Quest” – the sometimes scorching material isn’t for them. young otherwise I would probably like it. The older ones, on the other hand, might identify with the bodily sensations unknown to this strange visitor, which resemble a late brush with puberty.

“Harry” from Tudyk came to Earth on a secret mission, but his ship crashed and he lost his precious cargo. He’s in hiding near the town of Patience, Colo., As he searches for the device that will allow him to achieve his goal – an ET who can’t get home and one who is quite cranky about the whole situation. .

To complicate matters further, Harry inadvertently inhabited the body of a doctor and is being asked by local authorities to help examine a body after what appears to be a rare murder.

The mystery forces Harry to interact with people, something he mostly avoided for months while learning to speak while watching reruns of “Law & Order”. Of course, the cop show doesn’t really help with its horrible, explosive laughter, or little things like how to eat a hot dog and your first brushing with alcohol.

Once in town, other headaches appear, the most upsetting being a local kid (Judah Prehn) who – by chance – can actually see Harry in his alien guise where other humans can’t. The alien’s first thought, naturally, is to kill him, though leaving everyone to think that the boy’s lunatics – including his parents – might as well do the job. Perhaps even more uncomfortable, Harry is actually starting to feel a certain attachment to some of the townspeople, especially Asta (Sara Tomko), a nurse at the local clinic. As a doctor, he’s also seen as oddly eligible, when it comes to singles, despite his penchant for using raw slang at inappropriate times, such as when discussing health issues. Adapted by “Family Guy” writer Chris Sheridan, “Resident Alien” possesses the eccentric qualities of a live-action cartoon, capitalizing on Tudyk’s oddly endearing performance, which makes you root for Harry even with his occasional homicidal tendencies. . The voiceover talents of the actor (from the animated series to the robot in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) serve him, and the material, very well. There’s also a touch of “Northern Exposure” to the list of small town eccentrics, which makes it a bit easier for Harry to hide in plain sight. Adding to the intrigue, subsequent episodes feature characters investigating the alien threat, one of them played by “The Terminator” Linda Hamilton. Given the twists and turns, there is always the risk that “Resident Alien” may begin to exhaust its premises; Still, if the writers can maintain the creative orbit established by its first batch of episodes, it sounds like the kind of series that could extend its stay indefinitely. “Resident Alien” premieres Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on Syfy.

