“The night”: film review | Hollywood Reporter





An Iranian couple experiences disturbing phenomena while staying in a spooky hotel in Kurosh Ahari’s psychological horror film largely in the Farsi language.

Kourosh Ahari’s feature debut proves an accomplished psychological cooler that impresses far beyond its historic status as an American production starring mostly Iranian or Iranian-American talent. The night, whose dialogue is primarily delivered in Farsi, is also notable for being the first US production approved for theatrical release in Iran since the 1979 revolution there. As for diplomatic achievements, it’s not exactly on par with the re-entry of the nuclear deal, but it’s a start. Stylistically and thematically indebted to many past horror films revolving around the hospitality industry (The brilliant, I am looking at you), The night begins with Iranian expatriates Babak (Shahab Hosseini, so brilliant at Asghar Fahardi A separation and Seller) and his wife Neda (Niousha Jafarian, HBO’s Here Now) attending a dinner in Los Angeles with several friends. During the reunion, it becomes apparent that the couple had marital problems caused in part by their long separation after Babak came to America before his wife. At the end of the evening, they leave to return home with their one-year-old daughter, although Babak’s drunkenness and toothache causes him to drive erratically. As their GPS seems to be broken, they impulsively decide to spend the night in a hotel. The accommodation (the real Normandie hotel in Los Angeles, whose owners must believe all publicity is good publicity) isn’t exactly the Overlook Hotel in terms of creep, but it comes close. After passing a menacing-looking homeless man (Elester Latham) to enter the lobby, the family are checked in by a soft and courteous-voiced night receptionist (George Maguire, making a vivid impression in his brief time of ‘screen), which, as we learn later, does not mention that they are the only guests. It doesn’t take long before things start to move into the night, with Babak and Neda enduring long periods of sleeplessness caused by disturbing phenomena such as strange sounds and a seemingly lost little boy crying for his mother in the hallway. At one point, Babak walks into the lobby with his crying daughter in tow, only for the receptionist to reprimand him with an account of the many acts of violence and atrocities he has personally witnessed. “I’m very sorry if my words disturbed you. Peaceful night,” the receptionist tells the clearly shaken Babak at the end of her monologue. Horror movie connoisseurs are unlikely to be surprised by the various jump alerts and spooky sights, including, of all things, a black cat lurking in the hallways. That’s more than the general tone set by director Ahari and his co-writer Milad Jarmooz proves to be constantly unsettling, especially during an episode in which a police officer (Michael Graham) shows up to investigate the mysterious events and s doesn’t quite turn out to whom it appears. What makes the film work as well as it does is the psychological basis for the often surreal events that turn out to stem from the couple’s interpersonal conflicts. An emotionally devastating revelation delivered by one of the main characters at the end of the film is key to what happens, although the ominous final sequence raises as many questions as it answers. Lead actors Hosseini and Jafarian deliver performances of admirably sustained tension during the overly lengthy procedure (the film would have benefited from a tighter airtime). But it’s the superbly orchestrated technical elements that really stand out, from the vividly shaded cinematography to the almost subliminally baffling sound design and musical score. Expert cinematic stylization on display proves good reason to forgive The night for any narrative gap. Available in theaters and on VOD

