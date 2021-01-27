Denzel Washington and Rami Malek shine in this neo-noir thriller

The small things, Denzel Washington’s new film, which hits theaters and HBO Max simultaneously this Friday, opens with a scene you’ve seen a thousand times before. A young girl drives alone at night in the middle of nowhere. Another car begins to follow her, harass her and chase her. She stops at a gas station, screaming for help. The doors are locked. Nobody is there. If you’ve read the movie synopsis that Washington and Rami Malek are cops chasing a serial murder, you’re pretty sure what’s going to happen. But then this is not the case. Instead of a gruesome, off-screen murder, the girl points out a truck driver and the scene ends. It’s refreshing and unexpected, but it’s also confusing. We don’t immediately learn what happened to her, nor do we know how she fits into the story much later. That pretty much sums up the vibe of The small things: an unexpected take on the crime thriller genre, but one that gets a bit confusing along the way.

Our story is set in Los Angeles in 1990, a time when conspiracy devices such as cell phones and DNA testing did not exist. Washington stars as Joe “Deke” Deacon, a local deputy sheriff in Kern County who is called upon to gather evidence from the Los Angeles Police Department. Deacon has a reputation in the area, and we later learn it’s because he was devoured by a serial killer case that ruined his health, marriage, and career. For the sake of mumbo-jumbo cop jargon, Deacon has to stay in Los Angeles an extra night. That’s all the time he needs to get sucked into a new serial killer case, led by Detective Jimmy Baxter (Malek). It’s not entirely clear why Baxter invites Deacon to accompany him to the crime scene of a serial killer on the date of Victima’s murder, if you will, but he does. After that, Deacon is in full swing. He cashed in his vacation time and stayed in Los Angeles to help Baxter solve the case. Eventually, they restrict their suspects to a strange man named Albert (Jared Leto). Deacon and Baxter both have a hunch about Albert. Now they just need some proof.

Writer / director John Lee Hancock knows he has incredible talent in his hands and he puts it to good use. Denzel Washington and Rami Malek are electric in their one-on-one scenes; you can’t look away. It’s clear by the end of the movie that these two men have come to care deeply about each other, bonded by their compulsive obsessions. It’s a pleasure to watch two powers, one a famous veteran, the other a stardo riding their thing together, so much so that you almost want to The small things were a more traditional buddy saga, just to spend more time with these characters. They’re best when they’re not sharing the screen with actor Letothe’s public figure too often gets confused with his spooky characters, but even taking that into account he doesn’t seem to be on the same page as his co- stars.

Hancock and DP John Schwartzman find great shots and transitions to offer The small things a neo-noir feel, but the script often fails to live up to it. Even without cell phones, there are plot holes. Why would the LAPD allow a Kern County sheriff with a less than favorable reputation to question suspects and gather evidence on such an important case, one it is not officially on? Tonale, the movie can be confusing. In one scene Washington is haunted and stoic, in the next he slams suspects against the walls. Hancock jumps on the buildup of emotional character that would have made this logical. When you get to the end, you’ll realize that the ambiguity was at least partly by design. But you can’t help but wonder how many viewers will give up before reaping the benefits, especially considering how many viewers will be watching on HBO Max.

I encourage viewers to hold on. Those who expect a straightforward crime thriller will be disappointed. But those who are ready to criticize the genre will have something to chew on. Although it is unclear if this was Hancock’s intention, I left from The small things reflect on how the mysteries of fictitious crime have negatively affected the work of the police in real life. The small things is a film with something to say. Although it falls on the execution, you have to admire the effort.

