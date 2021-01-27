J. Lo and Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Wedding Planner’ reunion revealed behind-the-scenes secrets





Mary and Steve are together again. Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey reunited to celebrate The wedding planner20th anniversary of Tuesday, January 26 (practically, of course). And according to the stars themselves, it feels like no time has passed at all. At the Instagram Live reunion, the stars shared nostalgic stories of the ensemble, including what McConaughey said to J.Lo right before their epic kiss. “It still feels a bit like it was yesterday when we were in the middle of this field with the cinema doing this scene where you were about to kiss me,” she recalls. “You said, ‘Miss Lopez, I’m going to kiss you now.’ And I said, “OK, let’s do it. Let’s go.” “Needless to say, it put them in a good mood. McConaughey then praised her co-star’s intense process of preparing for the role, saying it made her an ideal stage partner. “As an actress, on top of that, you love to come in and do the dirty work and the hard work… you had problems,” he recalls. “You like the choreography in your [music] and act too. I love your deliberations, your intentionality, and your preparation with stuff like that. “ The iconic 2001 romantic comedy saw Lopez play Mary Fiore, who was to plan the wedding of a suave and charming doctor, Steve Edison (McConaughey), but ended up falling in love with him. It was a turning point for their careers, as the two stars went on to star in many other beloved romantic comedies. The film even made history for Lopez, who went on to become the first actor to have the movie and the number one album in the United States simultaneously, like his second album J. Lo came out the same week. But it almost didn’t work out. In an interview with People, director Adam Shankman revealed that Sony Pictures had other actors in mind for Mary and Steve, including Jennifer Love Hewitt and real married couple Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. In fact, J.Lo had to persuade Shankman to play her in the role . “I was completely mesmerized by her,” he recalls. “She was ambitious and understood everything feminine and feminine in the film, but at the same time she recognized the engine inside.” Of course, Lopez and McConaughey ended up making one of the most memorable romantic comedies of the early days, and they were very grateful for the experience. “I enjoyed working with you so much,” she told him. “We had such a nice rapport and chemistry. We were kind of early in our careers at that time. It was exciting to work on any movie. I still feel that.” The former co-stars ended the reunion by promising to work together again, with J.Lo mentioning that she wanted to play McConaughey in her next film, Shotgun wedding (the an Armie Hammer has just left). “We’re gonna do something again, baby,” she told him. “Because we have to do something. Twenty years is too long.”







