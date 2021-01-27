Pamela Anderson marries Dan Hayhurst in private ceremony | Entertainment





Pamela Anderson married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. The Baywatch beauty has revealed that she married Dan in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her home on Vancouver Island, Canada on Christmas Eve (12/24/20). Sharing pictures of her marriage with DailyMail.com, she told the newspaper: “I am in love. We got married on Christmas Eve with the blessing of our two families, everyone we know is happy for us. I got married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, that’s where my parents got married and they’re still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle. I am exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me. Pamela and Dan met at the start of the COVID-19 lockdown last year, where they finally fell in love and have been together ever since. She added: This year together has looked like seven years like dogs. The 53-year-old actress also insisted that she and Dan were natural fit. Pamela wore a blue Cinderella bridal skirt and cream bodied ensemble styled by Janet Ross, as well as 1940s satin briefs and soft blue silk ribbon corset from Lace Embrace, with a tulle skirt from Joanna Delaney Bridal and her veil was from Valentino. Under the dress, the former Playboy star donned a sturdy pair of Hunter boots to keep her comfortable while walking through the muddy ground of her home. She explained: I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy, I’m at peace here. It’s a large property, but a few passing people may have seen the fairytale dress with Princess Diana’s long veil trailing through the mud. Paradise. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pamela and Dan were unable to invite guests to their wedding, and there were also no better men or bridesmaids. Pamela said: We prefer to be ourselves. The marriage marks Pamelas’ fourth place, as she was previously married to Tommy Lee – with whom she has sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22 between 1995 and 1998, Kid Rock for a brief period in 2006, and Rick Solomon, whom she married twice. , in 2007 and 2013. She was also believed to be married to businessman Jon Peters in January 2020, but the actress insisted they were only having a mock ceremony and not an official wedding.

