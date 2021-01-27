Who is Halsey Dating? The singer keeps her love life very private

Halsey Stan, try to stay calm. The “Without Me” powerhouse just made a surprise announcement and revealed that she is pregnant. On Wednesday January 27, Halsey posted some photos of a great maternity photoshoot and wrote: “Surprise!” with baby, bottle and rainbow emoji. Shortly after posting the ad on her Instagram, Us weekly confirmed that Alev Aydin who was tagged in the photoset is the father of her unborn child.

The singer’s pregnancy announcement is particularly significant given she openly suffered miscarriages in the old days. Dressed in a rainbow top in the photos she posted, Halsey tweeted “my rainbow” shortly after, apparently referring to a term often used to describe a healthy child born after another has been lost. In “Plus”, a track from his latest album Maniacal, she sings. When you decide it’s your time to come, I’ve loved you all my life. “

While Halsey has certainly had her share of PR over the years, she often keeps the romantic parts of her life private, mostly choosing to share details through social media posts or song lyrics. So while no details of her current relationship have been revealed yet, take a trip down memory lane and check out the singer’s full list of partners, from an affair with Ruby Rose to conceiving a child with Aydin. .

Ruby rose

Orange is the new black star and former Australia’s next top model competitor Ruby Rose and Halsey were seen together shortly after Ruby Rose split from Phoebe Dahl (Roald Dahl’s granddaughter). Magazines have gone crazy, and who could blame them? Rose is beautiful, genderfluid (although she prefers female pronouns), and proudly gay. She looked just as round and completely herself as Halsey. But their relationship didn’t last longer than the few times they went in December 2015.

Matty healy

Most of the tracks from Halsey’s debut EP, Room 93, are Rumored to be The 1975 frontman Matt Healy. Regarding their 2015 relationship, Halsey once told Billboard, “I spent a lot of time looking at him and he spent a lot of time enjoying being watched. But if you think he’s the first to drink red wine, a cute rocker boy in skinny jeans to which I ‘ve been associated, you’ you are out of your f * cking mind. “

Swimming pool

Halsey and her Norwegian producer Lido were a couple again longer than Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes. In a 2017 interview, Halsey spoke about their dynamic and how it may have seemed confusing to some on the outside. Stunned, “There were times when (Lido and I) really hated each other, and we were still working on the music. Everyone we knew was laughing at us, like, what the fuck was wrong? with you?” She continued, “And there were definitely nights where we were in the studio and we would hate each other and come away rekindled with a kind of closure. But I think for both of us, it was therapeutic.”

Kelly machine gun

Years before she started dating Megan Fox, Machine Gun punk rocker Kelly and Halsey got comfortable after meeting on the set of Showtime. Roadies. The two shared numerous photos together on social media and even vacationed together in Mexico, but she called him later “pathetic“in the middle of a quarrel with the rapper G-Eazy which revolved around the relations of the two artists with the Maniacal interpreter. It is safe to say that they are long overdue.

G-Eazy

In 2017, Halsey and G-Eazy had a public relationship from time to time. The couple even released a duet, “Him & I,” which they performed together on television several times before becoming certified double platinum by the RIAA. In July 2018, Halsey wrote on social media: “I normally keep this sort of thing private, but as long as our public nature is public, I feel the need to let my fans know. G-Eazy and I take a few down -a. “

She continued, “I look forward to continuing the passage of time to come by devoting myself to my art and career, as well as the length of my tour. I wish her the best. Thank you for respecting our privacy in this moment.” After relighting for a short period of time, both officially called him a few months later in October 2018.

Yungblud

Shortly after ending her relationship with G-Eazy, Halsey began dating alternative musician Yungblud in November 2018 after would have slipped in his DM and dropping his phone number. The two artists dated for only two months to less than a year, during which time they released a collaboration titled “11 Minutes” with Blink-182’s Travis Barker, and called on each other to cease in September 2019. .

Speaking to singer Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast, Yungblud explained that he and Halsey just work better as friends. No drama here, guys!

Evan peters

After publicly thirsting for him on Twitter in 2012, Halsey began dating american horror story actor Evan Peters in October 2019. The couple were publicly spotted on a date at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles and walked the red carpet for AHS“100th episode event, but their relationship was short-lived.”

Although Halsey hasn’t revealed details of their breakup, she deleted many photos of him from her social media in early 2020. Maybe we shouldn’t be meeting our teens after all …

Alev Aydin

Although Halsey has yet to confirm details of their relationship, after tagging her in her pregnancy announcement Us weekly confirmed that the father of her child is Alev Aydin. According to his IMDb page, Aydin is a screenwriter, producer and actor who made his last screen appearance in the 2017 film. Cruel hearts.

