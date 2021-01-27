Is Kourtney’s style getting more edgy because of Travis Barker?





Travis Barker is a rock star and Kourtney Kardashian can be influenced by his style. KUWTK fans notice her look is changing.

Sources recently reported that Kourtney Kardashian is in a new romance with rock star Travis Barker. Now that everyone’s talking about Kourtney and Travis, fans have started to notice that the keeping up with the Kardashians The star’s style is evolving as she wears more daring looks. KUWTK viewers wonder if her budding relationship with drummer Blink-182 is the inspiration behind her latest fashion choices. Kourtney and Travis have been fueling romance rumors for years. The two became good friends after being introduced by Paris Hilton years ago. In addition, they live as neighbors in their community of Calabasas and their children are friendly with each other. In 2018, after her split from model Younes Bendjima, fans felt the reality celebrity and the rock star were dating. Kourtney and Travis have been seen having lunch and dinner together. However, the sources of KUWTK “All The Small Things” star and rocker shut down reports, saying they were just good friends. In recent weeks, fans have taken notice of the alluring comments Travis left under Kourtney’s Instagram photos. While vacationing in Palm Springs together, the two posted the same photo of a poolside view, which apparently confirmed their relationship. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Sources who say they are close to the two stars report that their romance is very new and that they have only been dating for two months. Considering the recent styling choices of the founder of Poosh, fans believe the punk rock drummer inspired Kourtney to try out new looks. After sending fans into a frenzy with her poolside photo, Kourtney distracted everyone by posting a picture wearing a black latex bodycon dress. In recent weeks, she has taken a photo in her dressing room, wearing a bra and biker shorts. "You are so cool, " Travis wrote under the photo. A few weeks ago, she remembered her late father Robert Kardashian Sr., listening to some of her old vinyl records. "Dads records,"she captioned the Photo which showed her sporting her Pilates toned body in a black bralette with jewelry on the side and black sweatpants. In the days leading up to the poolside photo, she shared a photo wearing a black leather overcoat that she tied at the waist with black stockings at the thigh. She captioned a picture look hot using the private investigator's emoji. On the inauguration day, she wore all white in honor of the first sworn-in female vice-president. "We wear white In solidarity with these incredible agents of change, many are the first, but together we will ensure that they are not the last ". she shared the long legend. The fashion statement was one of the brightest looks she's sported in recent weeks, leaving fans to believe her change of style was the result of her new romance with a rich and famous rock star. Travis has always stood out thanks to his alternative style. His signature dark hair, tattooed body, and punk rock outfits helped him stand out as he hit his drums. Some KUWTK fans are hoping Kourtney will continue to evolve her fashion and avoid adding arm tattoos to the mix.









