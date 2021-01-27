Dallas Opera House makes drastic cuts to current season due to COVID-19





For The Dallas Opera, it’s the same sad tune, second verse. Amid continuing concerns over COVID-19, the company will cancel its 2021 performance and postpone all full-scale live productions until February 2022, they said in a Jan.27 statement. The pandemic had forced the cancellation of last year’s season, which TDO had planned to consolidate in March and April 2021. Now those are canceled and new outdoor, virtual and one-off events are planned to help fill the void. for local opera lovers. It was with deep disappointment that TDO made the decision not to proceed with the 2020/2021 season performances scheduled for March and April of this year, says Ian Derrer, Managing Director and CEO of The Dallas Operas Kern Wildenthal, in the press release. The continued spread of COVID, the level of hospitalizations in our region and the rate of vaccine deployment are such that we believe we cannot continue the modified season that we had planned. “On the advice of medical experts, and with the full safety of our critically important artists, patrons and collaborators, we are moving all of our subscribers to the new 2021/2022 season in Winspear which will begin in February 2022 with four, large-scale grand opera productions. “ These will includePuccinis Madame Butterfly, Jonathan Doves Flight, Rossinis The Barber of Sevilleand Bizets the Pearl Fishers. Next on TDO’s schedule is a special solo concert featuring mezzo soprano Joyce DiDonato, called Viva Diva, on May 10. But TDO’s National Vocal Competition, Hart Institute for Women Conductors Showcase Concert, TDO Family Season performances Jacques and the magic bean and Doctor Miracle, and student matinees will all be delayed until later in the year, with dates to be determined, they say. While major productions are on hold, the company is planning a series of outdoor live opera events, socially distanced recitals in the Winspear, and new digital offerings for customers to enjoy at home. “We have some very exciting projects in the works for this spring and fall 2021, as well as some unique presentations that will keep TDO at the forefront of the digital scene,” says Derrer. A major loss in the 2021 season is the long-awaited world premiere of The diving bell and the butterfly, which will be performing now in the 2022/2023 season, Derrer says. The scrapping of large-scale productions is disappointing but not surprising. Houston Grand Opera, Fort Worth Opera House, and other big companies are finding ways to innovate while they wait for their full seasons to return. The five largest opera companies in Texas recently formed the Texas Opera Alliance, with the goal of protecting and advancing the art form. TDO subscribers will be contacted in the coming weeks regarding ticket options for upcoming seasons. For more information, visit the website website.







