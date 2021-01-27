How a Getty Oil heir found unresponsive at a San Antonio hotel died





1 of 2 Catherine Bigelow / Special at The Chronicle Show more Show less 2 of 2 Laura Morton / Special to The Chronicle Show more Show less An accidental overdose of a powerful pain reliever was the cause of the death of a Getty oil heir who was found unresponsive at the Emma Hotel in November, according to several media. John Gilbert Getty, 52, was found in his hotel room on November 20, according to an earlier report by Mark Dunphy on MySA.com. Bexar County Medical Center told multiple media outlets, including TMZ, that Getty died of heart disease and COPD caused by complications from the use of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a strong synthetic opioid. The death was considered accidental, according to reports. RELATED: Boutique SA Hotel Named One of the Best Hotels in Texas

Getty, the grandson of oil mogul J. Paul Getty, was allegedly found cold and sitting in a $ 500-a-night suite at the Emma Hotel after failing to leave at noon, according to a report from the Daily mail by Ryan Parry West. At the time of his death, the father of Getty’s composer Gordon Getty said People.com: John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and brothers Peter and Billy. His brother, Andrew, died before John. John’s mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, has died in September, ”Gordon Getty’s statement read. “John was a talented musician who loved rock and roll. He will be sorely missed.”

RELATED: San Antonio’s Most Lavish Hotel Suites, From River Walk to Hill Country It is not known why Getty was in San Antonio but a report in the Daily mail said he had been staying at the Emma Hotel since November 6.







