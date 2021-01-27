Zendaya’s Disney Channel star paved the way for her roles Euphoria & Malcolm & Marie





Despite more mature roles in Euphoria and Malcolm and Marie, Zendaya wants to make it clear that she is not trying to distance herself from her child star character. In a conversation with Carey Mulligan for Varietyannual Actors over actors series, Zendaya revealed how she really felt about her ‘Disney Kid’ past, explaining that all of her previous roles have helped her become the actor she is today. Referring to his recent Emmy win, Mulligan told Zendaya, “Surely you can’t think of yourself as a Disney kid now.” However, the actor and singer refuted the idea, revealing that she was proud of her first roles on Shake it and KC Undercover. “The thing is, I am [a Disney kid]”Zendaya replied.” And to some extent, I’m grateful to her. This is where I started and I learned a lot from this experience. ” She continued, “I’m grateful that it’s just kind of a slow progression, and I’m glad it all was to prove it to me and no one else, you know? I accept it a bit. part of my heritage to a certain extent. “But as she embraces her stint on the Disney Channel, Zendaya acknowledged that those leading roles may have affected the way directors and audiences viewed her before landing the role of Rue on Euphoria. “Before Euphoria, technically, I was still on the Disney Channel. I was a little confused [about why I was cast] myself, “she revealed, explaining that the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, admitted that he always wanted her to play the part.” I think there’s something in that kind of faith, [and him] already seeing something in me that I maybe knew was there, but I didn’t have a chance to explore. … For me, finding roles is like falling in love. You feel connected to them and that’s something inexplicable … and that’s what I felt with Rue and then with Marie. ” As proud as she could be of her time working on Shake it and KC Undercover, Zendaya admitted that her connection with Disney made her more ambitious. “I wanted to prove myself,” she said during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable in June 2020. “Being a young Disney actor is a level, being a young black woman is a level, then being very hard on myself is another level. … I want to do a good job, and sometimes that can make you fear things. ” Despite her concerns, Zendaya knew she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play Rue. “I will say that there is something that happens when a special character comes along, at least for me, and those fears go away. They don’t come back until it starts airing, that’s when I started to be a little scared again. But now I’m happy to go back because the motivation is to work harder and be a better actress. I just want to improve. ” And while she may have taken a more “gradual” approach to transitioning from childish stardom to more mature roles, Zendaya doesn’t judge her fellow Disney Channel stars for doing things differently. “It is important not to judge anyone else’s career or trajectory, because when you’re a young actor, you grow up in front of the world, ” she said Vogue Australia in March 2020. “Sometimes it’s not easy. Everyone has their own way. I think for me I had a very clear vision of what I wanted to do.”

