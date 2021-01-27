‘Lady and the Dale’ documentary is breathtaking





In the 1970s America was strangled by gas shortages. Along came a woman who said she had a solution: a three-wheeler called the Dale that would get 70 mpg. Her name was Liz Carmichael, she started an auto business in Los Angeles, and as a then rare female entrepreneur she caused a stir. It was going to bankrupt GM and Ford. People flocked to pre-order the futuristic-looking Canary Yellow Dale. Except there was no real Dale ready for the road. There was also no real Geraldine Elizabeth Carmichael. There was instead a runaway con artist named Jerry Dean Michael. Michael had spent much of his adult life on the run with his young family of five! in tow, moving from town to town in short spells of crime. At one point he realized he preferred to live as a woman, so he became Liz and all the kids started calling him mom. All of this is brilliantly presented in The Lady and the Dale, a jaw-dropping documentary, Too Crazy to be True, which seems particularly relevant today. In her own way, Liz was a revolutionary, fearless, forward-thinking trans person. But she was also a brazen con artist who stacked lies upon lies, never backing down, sure in her mind that everything she did was just because she had done it. Whenever someone questioned her ethics, she would cry harassment or witch hunts, even though she was an obvious con artist. In another world, she could have run for president. The four-part documentary, which uses photos pasted on animation and interviews with family, enemies and friends, is both sympathetic to Liz and somewhat in awe of how she came through life. He’s, like Liz, full of surprises, and subscribes to the very American idea of ​​the famous outlaw that, in light of recent events, we might want to rethink. That leaves a few questions unanswered and turns a bit around when it comes to trans history, but The Lady and the Dale is undeniably a gas. Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News. ‘The Lady and the Dale’ CATEGORY B 9 p.m. Sunday HBO

