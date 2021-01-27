Who’s on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight, January 27?

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has fired on all cylinders lately. Tonight’s brand new episode should get things going.

Tuesday night marked the 18th anniversary of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC. The milestone was marked by Jimmy Kimmel revisiting his first monologue jokes about Donald Trump and Joe Biden. If anything, they’ve proven just how far the show and Kimmel have come in 18 years.

Tonight will be another celebration on the Kimmel together. It’s Guillermo’s 50th birthday and fans can be sure something special is in store for the late night sidekick.

Once Guillermo has his time in the spotlight, Kimmel will turn his attention to his guests. So who will be on the show tonight?

First, Kimmel will interview Naomi Watts. The actress stars in the film Penguin Bloom which arrived on Netflix today. His other upcoming projects include Boss level with Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson and It’s night also with Grillo.

Next, actor and singer Leslie Odom, Jr. joined the show. the Hamilton The star can now be seen as singer Sam Cook in the film One night in Miami directed by Regina King.

How to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight

Jimmy Kimmel Live! always has a relaxed and fun atmosphere. He managed to maintain some of that vibe even without a studio audience. Guillermo’s birthday should make things even more entertaining. Here are the details you should know:

Dated: Wednesday January 27

Start time: 23:35

TV channel: ABC

Direct: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven day trial. You can also look on the ABC website or app.

Are you going to watch Jimmy Kimmel tonight? Let us know in the comments and be sure to come back with Last Night On for all the highlights.