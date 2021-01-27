Cloris Leachman, Oscar-winning actress who starred in ‘Young Frankenstein,’ dies at 94

His manager, Juliet Green, confirmed the death but did not give a specific cause.

Ms. Leachman began her surprisingly prolific eight-decade career performing radio plays as a child in Iowa. She appeared in the Shakespearean comedy and Eugene ONeill’s melodrama on Broadway in the 1950s, had been a mainstay of television since the dawn of the medium, and, at 82, became the oldest female contestant on Dance with the stars. In the work she demonstrated in her later years, she may have been matched only by comedian Betty White.

Lissome and attractive in her prime, she had been a Miss America finalist at age 20. Ms. Leachman often downplayed or even grotesquely obscured her on-screen appearance. She donned hairy warts, dominatrix outfits, and ridiculously conical breasts for films by director Mel Brooks, including the 1930s horror film Sendup Young Frankenstein (1974), the Alfred Hitchcock High Anxiety parody ( 1977) and the mad history of the world: part I (1981).

I was madly in love with Cloris from the start, Brooks later wrote about their collaboration on Young Frankenstein. She could do anything.

Ms. Leachman has won eight Primetime Emmy Awards and one Daytime Emmy for years, a record for an actress for roles as varied as the dominant flamboyant landlord. Phyllis lindstrom on the 1970s CBS sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show and a foster mother of a musically gifted disabled child on the ABC after-school special The Woman Who Willed a Miracle (1983).

She received other Emmys for playing a 40-year-old woman baffled by her first pregnancy in the ABC-TV movie A whole new life (1973), her singing appearance in 1975 on the CBS musical variety series Cher and as the insensitive grandmother on the early 2000s comedy series Malcolm in the Middle on Fox.

In 1974, she portrayed an itinerant farmer struggling to keep his family together in the CBS movie The Migrants, based on a story by Tennessee Williams. She disappears into the role; we are never aware of an acting game, wrote art critic John Leonard in The New York Times.

The Last Picture Show (1971), directed in black and white by Peter Bogdanovich and based on a novel by Larry McMurtry set in a desolate town on the North Texas prairies in 1951, was a showcase for Ms. Leachmans’ dramatic lineup.

As the neglected wife of a high school football coach, she portrayed the desire of a middle-aged woman looking for an emotional connection. The search leads to an affair with one of her husband’s gamers (Timothy Bottoms), a sensitive youngster who briefly abandons her for an affair with the town beauty (Cybill Shepherd). The portrait of Mrs. Leachmans, weaving resignation, stinging anger and ultimately tenderness, was a master class in rendering wounded pride.

The character, she told the Houston Chronicle, reminded her of a cow that went to slaughter. There isn’t a lot of fighting in them, she says. Pigs, they howled and struggled. They fight. It’s almost as if the cows don’t know they have a choice. Not that they don’t panic, but they do it quietly. … They are frozen. Like Ruth.

Ms. Leachman won an Oscar for her supporting role and then reprized the role in a lukewarm sequel, Texasville (1990).

It was the young Frankenstein, however, who gave him an enduring place in film history. The film was packed with brilliant visual and verbal gags that paid an irreverent homage to Universal Studios horror films such as Frankenstein starring Boris Karloff and Dracula starring Bela Lugosi.

The cast included Gene Wilder (who co-wrote the screenplay) as Frederick Frankenstein, the highly nervous American grandson of Mary Shelleys’ mad scientist. He tries to rebel against his heritage (it’s Frahn-kahn-STEEN) but he is inexorably drawn into the work of his grandfather Victors of creating a monster in his bizarre mountain-top laboratory. Marty Feldman played his cheeky servant, Igor (it’s EYE-gor).

To play Frau Blcher, Ms Leachman tied her hair up in a tight bun, affixed a mole to her chin, and gave her skin a sickly pallor with makeup, she was made to look like Judith Andersons’ stern housewife. Mrs Danvers after Rebecca (1940). But what made him the most was his German accent and his creepy look. Horses whine in horror at the mention of his name.

Ms. Leachman skipped most of her delightfully cockeyed lines. Stay near the zee candles, she says, holding an oversized candelabra with unlit candlesticks as she walks up a dark staircase. She exaggerates her offer of a nightcap to an increasingly angry Frankenstein, offering brandy first, then varm milk … maybe? and, finally, the malted chocolate children drink Ovaltine. Later, she confesses a dark secret: yes! Yes! she shouts at Victor Frankenstein. It voss my boyfriend!

Three years later, when Brooks asked him to play the Diesel bondage amateur nurse in High Anxiety, she says he basically envisioned a cover of Frau Blcher in a mental institution.

To avoid duplicating the role, she sported what she described as torpedo-shaped breasts that protruded up to her chin. She drew a slight mustache and spoke through pursed lips and the corner of her mouth, sounding as TV host Ed Sullivan.

My intention, she told the Los Angeles Times, is not to do something that I’ve done before.

Rural beginnings



Cloris Leachman was born in Des Moines on April 30, 1926 and grew up in a remote rural plot of land beyond the city limits. Her father, owner of a lumber business, was taciturn and distant, she recalls in her eponymous memoir. Her mother, she said, was determined to ignite a creative spark in her three daughters, of whom Cloris was the eldest. (His sister Claiborne Cary became an actress and cabaret singer.)

Ms. Leachman attended Northwestern University on a drama scholarship, modeled, and won the Miss Chicago beauty pageant, which propelled her to the 1946 Miss America pageant in Atlantic City.

I had the good sense not to win, she told the Toronto Star half a century later. I wanted $ 1,000 in cash as a finalist.

She moved to New York City, where she studied at the fledgling Actors Studio under Elia Kazan, and replaced Mary Martin as Nellie Forbush in the original Broadway series of the Rodgers and Hammersteins musical. South Pacific.

Ms Leachman made a strong critical impression as the wayward Celia in Shakespeares As You Like It (1950), which starred Katharine Hepburn as Rosalind, and in a series of other short-lived plays. on Broadway, including a 1958 production of the poet’s ONeills A Touch as the stubborn girl Sara Melody.

Televisual work provided a secure paycheck, except when Ms Leachman, known for her tart tongue, indulged in flouting industry protocol. She was fired in 1958 as the young mother of the Lassie TV show because she refused to do promotional work for the sponsor, Campbells Soup. I make my own soup, she said dryly. I don’t eat yours.

Her film debut had been in Kiss Me Deadly (1955), based on the thriller Mickey Spillane, in which she made a memorable entrance run barefoot on an isolated highway, wearing only a raincoat. She later had a small role as a long haired prostitute in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969).

She was a lifelong guest on TV shows ranging from The twilight zone in Rawhide before the Mary Tyler Moore Show made her a household name in the early 1970s and earned her two Emmys for her supporting role. A spin-off, Phyllis, aired on CBS from 1975 to 1977, starring her as a decidedly unworthy widow in San Francisco.

Ms. Leachman continued to bring great sensitivity to her dramatic roles, including her longtime solo show on painter Grandma Moses; his guest winner of an Emmy became in 1998 dying matriarch in the CBS drama series Promised Land; and her interpretation of the supportive mother of violinist Roberta Guaspari (played by Meryl Streep) in Music of the Heart (1999).

She also replaced Charlotte Rae in 1986 as a stay-at-home mom to a group of teenage girls on The Facts of Life, staying with the NBC sitcom until its cancellation in 1988.

But for the most part, she has embraced unorthodox and aggressively unworthy parts. She was the alcoholic mother of jazz singer Tea Leonis in the comedy Spanglish (2004), portrayed a dashing prison secretary in The Longest Yard (2005) opposite Adam Sandler and was the grandma in love with sausages in the Scorching Beerfest (2006). She sprang up vulgarities as a guest on actor and comedian Bob Saget’s Roast Comedy Centrals in 2008 and went on to play a weird grandma on the Fox sitcom Raising Hope.

Interviewed without any inhibitions, Ms Leachman spoke of her long-standing open marriage to producer-director George Englund, from whom she later divorced; her one-night stand with fiery boy Gene Hackman; and his on-set flirtations with Mary Tyler Moore co-star Ed Asner, who she accepted an assignment with if he lost 32 pounds. It got to 29 pounds, and it’s come back up, she told the Bergen Record. I don’t know who was more afraid, him or me.

She had five children by her marriage, including Bryan, who died of a drug overdose in 1986. In addition to her other children, Adam, Morgan, George Jr. and Dinah, survivors include seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild. child.

Despite a litany of physical ailments, the aging Ms. Leachman went through an excruciating training schedule to participate in Dancing With the Stars. The judges were charmed by his moxie but not impressed with his movements. Although voted out of the show, she jokingly refused to leave, basking in a standing ovation from the audience.