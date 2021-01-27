Batwoman’s Ruby Rose replaces Elliot Page in Gamergate Comedy 1Up





Ruby Rose has been asked to replace Elliot Page in Kyle Newman’s upcoming gamer comedy film, 1Up, set in the world of pro esports.

Ruby Rose has stepped in to replace Elliot Page, who has officially retired from upcoming gamer-comedy flick1Up. The Hollywood Reporterrevealed Ruby Rose will replace Elliot Page in the Lionsgate and BuzzFeed collaboration directed by Kyle Newman, best known for his road trip comedy Fanboys. Rose will now play alongside Paris Berelc (Hubie Halloween) in the oppressed comedy film that tells the story of professional gamer Valerie Lee (Berelc), who has had enough of the relentless sexism of her varsity esports team. To keep her scholarship, Lee enlists the help of her teacher and mentor, Parker Nesby, as well as her best friend Sloane, to assemble an all-female team of expert players to take out the boys who tried to stop them from playing. in the first place. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. It was previously reported that Page would play Professor Nesby who, at Lee’s request, accepts the role of coach of the women’s team. At this time, Page has not given a reason for his withdrawal from the film, which is currently in production in Toronto. RELATED: GameStop, AMC Stock Soars Due to Reddit’s ‘Meme Stock Market’ Sub-Reddit The upcoming film, written by Julia Yorks, will explore themes related to the #GamerGate harassment campaign that has infamously targeted prominent women in the gaming community with death threats, rape threats and doxing. BuzzFeeds SVP of Global Content and Studio Director Richard Alan Reid said 1UP is a fresh, authentic comedy with significant social commentary, featuring a diverse cast of extremely talented and often under-represented voices. This project is intended to be the first of many socially relevant feature films developed by Lionsgate and BuzzFeed aimed at millennials and Gen Z audiences. Rose and Page have both been at the forefront of LGBTQ + representation. Rose made waves playing the lesbian lead role, Kate Kane (aka Batwoman) on The CW before stepping down over concerns over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) as well as a serious back injury . Page’s recent announcement that they came out as transgender and non-binary has been described as a milestone for trans portrayal in media after decades of trans characters being portrayed as jokes or villains. Directed by Kyle Newman and written by Julia Yorks, 1Upstars Paris Berelc, Ruby Rose, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Hari Nefand Nicholas Coombe. KEEP READING: Batwoman Reveals Ryan Wilder’s Story With Sophie and the Scarlet Knight Source:The Hollywood Reporter Donnie Darko Creator refuses to relinquish control of the franchise

About the Author Astrid sparks

(68 articles published)

Astrid Sparks is a writer and editor for CBR News based in Montreal, Canada, covering all topics related to video games, comics, television and film. A graduate of the University of Alberta’s Department of Political Science, she is a classical violinist and D&D adventurer in her spare time. More from Astrid Sparks







