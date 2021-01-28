Entertainment
8 inspiring Bollywood bridal looks of all time
Bollywood fashion has been the source of inspiration since its inception. All the elaborate sewing ensembles and heavy ornaments have been a spectacle to the utmost admiration for brides around the world. Modern brides today are looking for something out of the box with a hint of tradition. Weddings can be quite stressful and getting the perfect dream wedding outfit is always an important question for the bride. As the wedding season is in full swing, let us take a look at some of the best bridal looks from Bollywood movies that can help you better decide on your big day.
Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
The neighborhood new mom has kept us entertained with great performances over the years. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one of the biggest blockbusters of his career and his character was deeply loved by his fans. A scene from the movie where she is wearing her wedding ensemble amazed us with her beauty. The actress was seen wearing a traditional lehenga and the finish was in different hues of red, pink and gold. It was a heavy outfit that had a lot of intricate thread detail and her choli had long sleeves. The dupatta was made of a sheer fabric and added much more elegance to the ensemble.
Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding
Veere Di’s wedding grabbed the headlines for their stunning costumes, but what stood out was the Kareenas wedding ensemble in the film, designed by designer duo as Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The outfit was even more charming as it was a 25 year old vintage piece. It was a lehenga embellished in a yellow color and had an off-the-shoulder figure. A few touches of modernity have been brought to it, notably to the dupatta. However, the overall vintage feel has been retained.
Red is the traditional color of any Indian bride. Although fashion trends have changed and there are now many more color palettes like pastels that have entered the picture, red is still a classic. Alia Bhatt was a sight to see in her bridal outfit from the 2 States. She wore a traditional Kanjeevaram sari. With a vibrant color palette like red and orange, her bridal clothes looked hauntingly. She wore simple gold jewelry which added to the charm.
Rani Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
The beautiful eyes of actresses are enough to captivate you. However, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’s opening scene has Rani Mukerji gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra wedding ensemble. The quintessential red color of an Indian bridal outfit was complemented beautifully with shades of green. Heavy zardosi work was seen all over the fabric. The blouse had a sweetheart neckline to match the lehenga. The jewelry was simple as Rani wore a beautiful emerald choker and accompanied the maang tika and earrings.
Anushka Sharma in Sultan
It is safe to say that Anushka Sharma has played the role of a bride a number of times in her films. Sultan was another blockbuster which saw Anushka dressed in bridal clothes. This movie had a nikaah going on where Anushka played the role of a Haryanvi bride. Her outfit was minimal and gorgeous with detailed zardosi work. It was a classic piece of the Chikankari bridal outfit that suited her character well. The ivory shade of the outfit went very well with the minimal approach to her bridal look in this movie. The dupatta made Gota work on it with metallic bangs towards the end. For jewelry, her look was complemented by simple gold and green bracelets, kundan paasa, and a nose.
Kareena Kapoor Khan in 3 Idiots
Kareena has given us a number of iconic looks over the years. Whether it’s the glamorous and chic Poo of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham or the avatar of the quintessential runaway bride in 3 Idiots. She nailed all of her looks and made them make history. Ditching traditional hues of red on her big day, Kareena was decked out in a rust-colored Anarkali that had detailed layering for the cleavage. For jewelry, she opted for a statement choker. Her eyes were rimmed in dark black kohl for attention and the rest of her makeup was pretty minimalistic.
Alia Bhatt in Raazi
Raazi took place during the 1970s era. Therefore, the costume had to be made keeping the fashion seen at that time. This movie also had a nikkah ceremony where the bride played by Alia Bhatt wore a set of red sharara with brocade details on the bodice. She had a tulle dupatta paired with a very calming green hue. Jewelry was also kept to a minimum as she finished off her look with a raani haar bead, delicate choker, and minimal nose ring. Alia opted for soft eyes and a creamy red shade for her lips.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Jodhaa Akbar
Period films always have impeccable costumes to adhere to. The film takes place during the Mughal era when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Jodhaa, a princess of Rajasthan. For those who would prefer warm undertones for their bridal outfits, the Aishwaryas look is perfect in this movie where the warm-hued ensembles are complemented by a heavily embroidered dupatta. Being a princess and then a queen, a lot of heavy jewelry was worn to finish this look. The makeup was minimalist due to the large jewelry and lehengas worn.
So it is true that the tallest ladies in Bollywood not only wow us with how they look in real life, but their outfits and how they look on the big screen also leaves a big mark on people. The Bollywood actress often wears the crown of paving the way for new trends in the country by flaunting it themselves. We want the beauties of B-town to continue to inspire us with their sartorial choices both on and off the screen for years to come.
