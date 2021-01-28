Emmy, Oscar-winning actor Cloris Leachman dies at 94

Cloris Leachman, one of the most decorated actors in television history best known for playing curious neighbor Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and Oscar winner died Wednesday. She was 94 years old.

She died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, Calif., Spokeswoman Monique Moss confirmed to NBC News.

Leachman won eight Emmy Awards during his rich television career, tied with Julia Louis-Dreyfus for most individual actor awards in Emmy history. Leachman’s Facebook cover photo shows her sitting on a couch, surrounded by golden pals.

The late actress, inducted into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame in 2011, won the award for Best Supporting Actress for a Comedy Series in 1974 and 1975 for her work “MTM”, as Moore’s posh neighbor Phyllis Lindstrom.

The show and the character were so popular that Leachman was cut off from her show “Phyllis”.

She won the 1973 Emmy for Best Leading Actress in the Television Movie, “A Brand New Life,” playing a mother for the first time in middle age, a daring act of the time. In real life, Leachman was 46 when this “ABC Movie of the Week” aired on February 20, 1973.

Cloris Leachman as Phyllis Lindstrom’s “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in 1971. CBS / via Getty Images

Other Emmy wins included Best Supporting Actress in a Variety or Musical in 1975 for work in “Cher”, in 1984 for Best Variety Performance in the “Screen Actors Guild 50th Anniversary Celebration” and in 1988 for Best Actress in a Guest Role for “Promised Land.”

Younger TV fans probably know Leachman better for “Malcolm in the Middle,” playing Malcom’s hilarious grandmother. She also appeared in the 2008-09 season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and was the oldest time in the show’s history at 82.

These “Malcolm” concerts won the Leachman Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006 for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy.

Cloris Leachman in an episode of “Raising Hope” in 2014. FOX / via Getty Images

Despite all of these victories, Leachman insisted that she went to every awards night assuming she didn’t come home with a statue.

I never had a speech because I never thought I was going to win, ”Leachman told the Television Academy in an interview in 2015.

“But if you’re good at what you do and I still intend to be good at what I do, then praise is only after.” But it’s a wonderful feeling.

Cloris Leachman with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Los Angeles in 1972. AP Photo

The actress also died with an Oscar statue on her coat, winning the 1971 award for Best Supporting Actress in “The Last Picture Show”. She played Ruth Popper, the lonely wife of the city’s high school football coach.

Her film career also included a fan favorite performance as Frau Blcher in Mel Brooks’ comedy classic, “Young Frankenstein.”

“Such sad news, Floris was incredibly talented,” Brooks tweeted Wednesday. “She might make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse moan, I will forever think of the unforgettable Cloris Frau Blcher. Her is irreplaceable and will be sadly missed. “

But thanks to all these accolades, Leachman will be best known as the neighbor and owner of “Mary”. Among actors who were in as many or more “MTM” episodes as Leachman, the deceased include Moore, Ted Knight, Georgia Engel and Valerie Harper.

Surviving “MTM” cast member Ed Asner tweeted a photo of himself with Leachman on Wednesday, saying, “Nothing I could say would exceed the enormity of my love for you.”

When Moore died in 2017, Leachman said Mary Richards’ sunny demeanor matched reality offstage.

The picture we all have of Mary, that’s how she was sweet, kind, so tender, so delicate, ” Leachman said. “She was darling in the Americas. We loved you.

In the series, Leachman’s Phyllis frequently and hilariously ran into Harper’s Rhoda, in on-screen conflicts that were the complete opposite of real life.

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show was a beautifully written show. My character, Phyllis, wanted Mary to be her best friend and she couldn’t stand Rhoda. Ha! Actually, Valerie and I were best friends,” Leachman told the television academy n 2015.

Cloris Leachman, Mary Tyler Moore and Valerie Harper appeared on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”. CBS Photo Archive / via Getty Images

The veteran actress had slowed down in recent years. In a 2015 interview with “Today,” Leachman struggled to get up from a chair.

“I’m going to get up, it’s very difficult, I can go that far,” an 89-year-old Leachman said, resting his hands on the arms of the chair and pushing each other several inches before freezing.

Even with a slower body, Leachman showed his comedic spirit sharper than ever with an “And Then You Come In,” signaling co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford, who came to his aid.

Leachman attributed his initial interest in radio and television to his mother, also named Cloris, who encouraged young Cloris to explore her creative side.

“Mom never pushed me to anything, always an invitation,” Leachman said upon her 2011 TV Academy Hall of Fame inductee.

The Iowa-born and raised Leachman is one of many famous actors who studied at Northwestern University. His move to the outskirts of Chicago led Leachman to participate in the 1946 Miss America Pageant as Miss Illinois.

“She loved her children and grandchildren fiercely,” Juliet Green, longtime Leachman manager, said in a statement after her death. “A longtime vegetarian, she was a passionate animal rights advocate. The family requests that any donation in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals.”

She is survived by her sons Morgan Englund, Adam Englund and George Howe Englund Jr. and daughter Dinah Englund. Leachman’s former husband and father of her five children, George Englund, died in 2017, and son Bryan Englund died in 1986.