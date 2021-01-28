



Sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that meetings with writers are underway for a potential series that would be part of the franchise expansion to parent company WarnerMedia.

The following The iron Throne the chapter could be animated. An animated The iron Throne drama in early stages of development at HBO Max, multiple sources say The Hollywood Reporter. Meetings with writers for the adult-oriented project, which is said to be similar in tone to HBO’s Emmy-winning flagship product, are already underway. No deal has been made and there is still a possibility that the animated series will never come to fruition. Representatives for HBO Max declined to comment. The animated idea is part of a larger strategy to expand the fantasy drama world of creator George RR Martin. Sources claim that HBO’s development officials, led by stage director Francesca Orsi and her group, are working directly with Martin on building the sprawl. The iron Throne world. (Martin remains under a rich overall deal with the cabler.) Franchise expansion begins with HBO Dragon House, the prequel which premiered directly in the series in October 2019. The drama starring Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith will begin production in the spring. Other The iron Throne ideas are also thrown for premium cable network and streaming brother HBO Max, including a live take from Martin’s novel series Tales of Dunk and Egg for HBO itself. (No offer is currently in place for Dunk and egg, Is.) Sources note that expansion plans for The iron Throne were in the works long before Disney announced plans for nearly a dozen Star wars and another dozen Marvel TV series for its streamer, Disney +, on its Investor Day in December. While HBO had previously developed a number of other The iron Throne prequels that did not move forward, the emergence of HBO Max placed greater emphasis on building Martin’s sprawling universe. (All of the original HBO series end up on the streamer the day after they air on the premium cable network.) HBO Max’s efforts to exploit intellectual property as Harry potter, DC Comics and titles like Gender and city is part of a larger strategy to better position its parent company, WarnerMedia, for the future. Media giants WarnerMedia, Disney, NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS have restructured over the past year to prioritize their streaming services. The adoption of intellectual property is a central part of building streaming services to attract subscribers. (ViacomCBS has Star Trek and draw a script Godfather drama, for example.) “Faced with massively expanding verticals, people have to make choices about the services they want based on what they can provide them,” notes one seasoned enlightenment agent. “[HBO Max] go look in their library and they will tap everything they can. “ A version of this story appeared in the Jan. 27th issue of The Hollywood Reporter. Click here to subscribe.







