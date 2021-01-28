Entertainment
Resident Alien Review: Alan Tudyk Shines In Overloaded Syfy Show
It’s an ideal performance for putting on a show, but the hour-long Syfy series doesn’t always capitalize on what it does best.
Alan Tudyk is a craftsman of non-humans. Sign him up to play a droid or an anthropomorphic ship or the cartoonish embodiment of chaos and the man will deliver. So it’s no surprise that the actor fits perfectly into the role of “Harry Vanderspeigle” in “Resident Alien,” the star of Syfy’s latest anti-genre offering.
The creepy quotes around the character’s name come from the fact that it’s hard, in print, to distinguish the alien’s title from the human body it inhabits for the majority of the series. With the corpse of old Harry literally relaxing in the freezer at the bottom of a secluded hut, the stranger who assumes his form is left to take over the duties of the city medic for the Hidden Mountain Community of Patience. , Colorado.
It’s a sitcom-worthy premise that “Resident Alien” is channeling for part of the series. To help build the familiar network around the aliens out of the water, Harry’s name is Asta (Sara Tomko), a health clinic worker who serves as the primary interpreter for Harry’s sudden and detached behavior. There are the notable patients: Mayor Ben Hawthorne (Levi Fiehler) and his son Max (Judah Prehn), the latter being the only human to see beyond Harry’s disguise. Across the street from the clinic is the local waterhole, where frequent bartender D’Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) takes an interest in the town’s weird new doctor.
The draw here is the physical comedy chops of Tudyk, who takes every opportunity to play with the possibilities of “the stranger in a human body”. He delves into parrot television accents, finds new methods of chewing food, and takes all the narrative wiggle room to delve into Harry’s romantic inexperience. (It also helps have Tudyk’s voice acting skills for a show that uses intro storytelling and internal monologue jokes as much as this one.)
Even before the show’s pilot can finish putting all of these Harry interactions into context, “Resident Alien” continues to add complications. Soon Harry is not just trying to go through Patience without suspicion, he is solving a mysterious death. And he’s looking for the remains of the ship that brought him to Earth. And he’s trying to kill a child. And he sidesteps the suspicions of local law enforcement (Corey Reynolds as Patience’s cowboy sheriff is the other shining point of the series).
Rather than working to bring all of these threads together on a show that focuses Harry’s worries about whether or not he really wants to remain a part of this human world, “Resident Alien” continues to radiate outward, stacking up layer after layer of complications. the show just does not need. These end-of-season threads are logical ripple effects of an alien crash landing, but too often they (and the people tasked with making sense of them) feel like they’re part of a whole different show.
This sometimes also applies to residents of Patience. Asta faces a complicated family affair, D’Arcy is in the midst of a sloppy romantic comedy hurricane, and the two officers are in a return crime comedy. Jumping in between these often brings a tonal boost, even when the performers tasked with navigating those turns are doing all they can.
Filming parts of “Resident Alien” on location helps alleviate some of these issues. The exterior of Main Street feels like a secluded, sleepy former mining town that welcomes casual visitors from out of town. When Harry is looking for incriminating evidence (either on the nearby lake or stuck on the side of a snow-covered mountain), you can feel the pressure of him trying to fight nature to ease his lingering nerves.
There is a poster for the show that calls “Resident Alien” “the murderous sci-fi drama that Earth needs now.” It’s the kind of self-awareness that permeates the show as it juggles all of these different sub-genre expectations. But having to meet these disparate needs ends up hampering what the show does best. It’s a mix of mostly effective flashbacks (our first glimpse into Harry’s pre-‘alien-murdered’ life is a real delight) and filler subplots (the battle of Harry and Max’s wills is a repetitive swing for much of the season).
Much like the dilemma facing its main character, this is a half-hour comedy trapped in the body of a series that is too expansive an hour too early for its own good. Yet despite the elements that drag him down at times, Tudyk and those more locked in energies on the funniest side of the show is enough to keep you curious about where Harry ends up.
Category B-
“Resident Alien” airs Wednesday evenings at 10 p.m. on Syfy.
