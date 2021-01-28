Bollywood Roundup: Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Subuhii Joshi, and more …

How Janhvi Kapoor reacted to the idea of ​​’working from home’

Bombay– Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t seem to like the concept of working from home much, though, with a new social media post.

Janhvi posted a series of photos on Instagram, sitting in front of a laptop and looking disinterested. She was a thick jackeyt and sips her drink.

“Work from home,” they said. It’s going to be fun, they said, ”she wrote in the caption.

The actress was last seen in the movie “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”.

She will then appear in “Good Luck Jerry”, which began filming in the Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. His other films lined up are “Roohi Afzana” and “Dostana 2”.

Sonam Kapoor is ‘sorry’ to Rihanna and the need to maintain a safe distance

Bombay– Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has given an offbeat twist to singer and global superstar Rihanna’s popular song Umbrella, and it’s about promoting social distancing.

Sonam posted a few photos on instagram earlier on Wednesday, then a video of the same footage.

Of the two photos she posted, the first is a close-up, but it’s the second that catches your eye. It’s a long photo taken on a street. She is resting against a convertible dressed in a beige overcoat and a gray suit. A hand holds a huge umbrella above her.

“Sorry RiRi, no one can stand under my umbrella… You have to keep a safe distance!” she wrote in the caption.

Along with a few more photos, in the same dress, she wrote earlier: “I love to put on an oversized jacket and paint the city red, you can definitely fall asleep on it!”

Sonam started touring for “Blind” in Glasgow, Scotland. The film will have a start to finish timeline. The action thriller is directed by Shome Makhija, and revolves around a blind policeman on the hunt for a serial killer.

The cast also includes actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.

Subuhii Joshi: I am lazy when it comes to dressing

Bombay– Actor Subuhii Joshi, who rose to popularity playing Poonam Maheshwari on the Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai show, says the fashion for her is always to be comfortable. However, she reveals when it comes to dressing, she feels lazy.

“Fashion for me is being comfortable in whatever clothes I wear and whatever I can confidently wear. My comfort clothes would wear a long, loose oversized T-shirt with shorts and flip flops. I am not someone who wants to dress all the time. I’m very lazy when it comes to dressing, ”Subuhii tells IANS.

As an actor, being in the public eye can make fashion a real task, she says.

“Fashion trends change every year and every season and of course it’s exhausting because as an actor you have to take care of a lot of things. We have to think before we even repeat our clothes so it’s exhausting

However, she has no qualms about landing a role with a contrasting fashion choice. “I think I’m okay with choosing a character whose fashion sense is completely opposite to my look because I can wear any type of clothes. When it comes to taking action, there are a lot of things we need to do to get out of our comfort zone. In everyday life, I wouldn’t do that but onscreen it’s fine, ”she says.

Neha Bhasin: What’s the use of being an artist if I don’t have a distinct voice?

Bombay– Singer Neha Bhasin believes that artists should have a distinct voice and lead the way instead of being ‘people’s pleasures’ and trends. Rather, a singer should set a trend, said Neha, who recently released the Tu ki jaane music video.

The song and its video attempt to draw an unusual connection between a broken heart and the naked body.

“I think in a patriarchal society, from childhood we are told to dress a certain way and we are told that we have to feel aware of our bodies. But why should I be ashamed of my body, why shouldn’t I celebrate my femininity? I have been a major victim of cyberbullying, like all those women who are not taken aback and have confidence in themselves, ”she told IANS.

The singer added, “I know I don’t have the social media following numbers that a lot of my contemporaries have because I don’t want to be fun. You know I’m an artist, and being an artist if I don’t have a distinct voice, if I don’t lead the way, how do I use the power of my voice? When I say voice, I’m not just talking about my ability to sing, but to have an opinion on things that matter to us, to society.

Madhuri Dixit recalls ‘wonderful memories’ as ‘Ram Lakhan’ turns 32

Bombay– Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday and celebrated the 32nd anniversary of her hit Bollywood film Ram Lakhan.

The 1989 film, which starred Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor as brothers, was directed by Subhash Ghai.

Sharing a collage of two photos from the film crew, she tweeted, “Celebrating # 32YearsOfRamLakhan and the wonderful memories we made while working on the film. Thank you for watching, appreciating and enjoying the hard work of the whole team. “

The first photo features Madhuri, Anil, Jackie, Ghai, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Gulshan Grover. The other image appears to have been taken during the filming of the film. The black and white photo features actors Dimple Kapadia, Rakhee, Amrish Puri, Saeed Jaffrey and Paresh Rawal, who were part of the film’s cast.

When Alia Bhatt took on a different kind of ‘theft’

Bombay– Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt went into reverie mode in the middle of a conversation, going through her social media post.

Alia posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday. In the image, she is seen looking away from the camera and thinking of something with a smile on her face.

“I took a flight in the middle of the conversation,” she captioned.

Alia will next be seen in the first episode of director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra superhero adventure trilogy. In the film, Alia stars alongside her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

The actress also stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film believed to revolve around the life of a brothel owner and a matriarch.

Yami Gautam retraces his career from TVC to cinema

Bombay– Bollywood actress Yami Gautam has walked the memory trail and recalled her journey from her days of TV advertising to her current stint in Hindi cinema.

Yami posted a throwback photo to Instagram where she can be seen filming for a TVC as a background artist while sharing screen space with actress Asin Thottumkal. Yami is draped in a sari.

“Feel nothing less than happiness looking at this photo. It was my birthday and I remember my mom sitting in the distance watching me work from early morning, ”she wrote.

“I approached mom, who always encouraged me every step of the way, for her feedback and she said keep learning and working hard every day this way you are doing really well. It was a magnificent time, ”she added.

Meanwhile, Yami broke the news on Wednesday that she had finished filming her upcoming horror film, Bhoot Police.

“And it’s an envelope. #BhootPolice ”, the actress captioned a photo on Instagram where she cuts a cake.

The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi, and is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. (IANS)