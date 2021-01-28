Zack Scott elevated to interim Mets general manager





The Mets have elevated Zack Scott to the role of interim general manager, filling a void left by Jared Porter, who was sacked last week after it was revealed his lewd harassment against a reporter four and a half years ago. Scott, 43, was a finalist for the Mets general manager position, which was ultimately handed over to Porter, an Arizona Diamondbacks executive, in December. After choosing Porter, the Mets hired Scott, who had spent the previous 17 years with the Boston Red Sox, as senior vice president and assistant general manager. Zack has a lot of championship experience to draw on, Mets president Sandy Alderson said in A declaration Wednesday. He has been an integral part of our decision-making processes since his arrival. All baseball operations personnel, including myself, will continue to work together.

The Mets’ new owner, Steven A. Cohen, fired Porter, 41, the next morning. ESPN reported that Porter sent over 60 unsolicited text messages and photos, including one of a penis, to a baseball reporter in June 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs and Major League Baseball then said they would investigate the Porters’ conduct. Alderson said last week that the Mets would not hire alternate Porters from outside the organization and instead rely on existing staff, themselves included. Alderson served as General Manager of the teams from 2010 to 2018. Porter and Scott were interns with the Red Sox in 2004. Porter quit in 2015 and rose through the ranks with the Cubs and Diamondbacks. Scott stayed with the Red Sox until last season. Scott had his hands in building lists, managing payroll, analyzing contracts, scouting, and most importantly, analysis. His last two years in Boston were spent as an assistant general manager overseeing club analytics, baseball systems, and professional and advanced recognition services. Before joining the Red Sox, he worked at a baseball simulation software company. News from the front office for the Mets came on Wednesday the same day Porters predecessor Brodie Van Wagenen was announced as the new COO and head of strategy and business development for Roc Nation Sports.

Van Wagenen returns to the world of player representation after spending two years as general manager of the Mets. The club’s former owners, the Wilpon family, surprised many in baseball in 2018 when they hired Van Wagenen, who had no front office experience. To complicate matters, Van Wagenens was the agent for Mets players such as pitcher Jacob deGrom, outfielder Yoenis Cespedes and infielder Todd Frazier. The Mets were 112-110 under Van Wagenen, failing to advance to the playoffs in both years. Hours after Cohen’s purchase of the Mets closed in November, he cleaned up the front desk house and fired Van Wagenen. Van Wagenen will work with all Roc Nation athletes, not just those in baseball, and report directly to Jay-Z, the founder of the entertainment company, and Juan Perez, the president of sports agencies. The company’s knowledge of Brodies is indisputable and unmatched, Jay-Z said in a statement. Since we first worked with Brodie, we have realized the shared commitment to athletes on and off the field. He has always been the extended family and now his official. Van Wagenen, previously an agent at IMG and Creative Artists Agency, has a history with Roc Nation Sports. When the agency was established in 2013, it partnered with Van Wagenen and CAA to represent second baseman Robinson Cano and Cespedes, who remain Roc Nation clients. Cano signed a 10-year, $ 240 million contract with the Seattle Mariners in 2013, was acquired by the Mets in 2018 under Van Wagenen, and has been suspended for the entire 2021 season by Major League Baseball for testing. positive for a performance enhancing drug one second. time. Cespedes signed a four-year, $ 110 million contract with the Mets in 2016, missed almost two seasons with injuries in baseball and not baseball, and gave up most of the 2020 season due to the pandemic after an argument with the team.

Roc Nation Sports also represents, among others, Saquon Barkley (football), Kyrie Irving (basketball), Skylar Diggins-Smith (basketball), Kevin De Bruyne (football), Marcus Rashford (football) and Dominic Smith (baseball) ).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos