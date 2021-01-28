‘Shrill’ to end with season three on Hulu (Exclusive)





The third and final season of the comedy Aidy Bryant will take place this spring.

Acute’sthe coming season will be his last. The news comes as the comedy AidyBryant prepares its third and now final season for release on Hulu this spring. The much-loved half-hour, produced by Warner Bros. Television, is inspired by Lindy West’s bookShrill: Notes of a Loud Woman. Bryant plays in addition to writing and producing. Acute has been one of the most creative experiences of my life, a true labor of love for me and everyone who has worked so hard on it, “Bryant said in a statement Wednesday.” We are incredibly proud of this upcoming third and final season and we are so grateful to the audiences who have connected with this story. I am deeply honored to have worked so closely with the writers, cast and crew to make Acute while continuing my work at SNL, it is a moment that I will never forget. I have an endless love for our team in Portland and am delighted to be returning to New York and joining my other working family at SNL Meanwhile.” Since AcuteLaunched in early 2019, Bryant had served a dual role: she filmed the first two seasons of the Portland-based comedy while Saturday Night Livewason hiatus, allowing him to be back in 30 Rock for the SNL season. The pandemic, however, made such a setup impossible for the show’s third show. Instead, Bryant filmed the Hulu series this fall, which meant sitting out of SNL as the show did its election-themed series of episodes. With Acutenow in the box, Bryant will bring her backSNL for its next batch of episodes. We feel incredibly lucky to have worked with the brilliant AidyBryant over the past three years to tell the Annies story and we are proud that Aidy and the team are able to reward fans with a perfect ending to the series, ”said Hulu vice president, content development Billy Rosenberg.Acutehas received well-deserved praise and praise and has been an important part of the Hulus comedy brand.Huge congratulations and thanks to Aidy, [showrunner] Ali Rushfield, Lindy West, Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks, and all of the Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions crews. The final season of the show, which will also be directed by Rushfield and produced by SNLMichaels and Banks,finds Annie (Bryant) energized by her break-up with boyfriend Ryan and her new impetus at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she really know how to get what she wants?







