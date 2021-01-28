Chester Bennington’s widow separates from her new husband | People









Chester Benningtons widow has separated from her new husband. Talinda Bennington has revealed that she and LA County Firefighter Michael Fredman filed for divorce from each other, barely a year after tying the knot with him after Chester died in 2017. Posting on Instagram to confirm the news, she said: I’m ready to report that Michael and I have decided to move forward with our friends lives. Divorce is never easy, but in our case, it’s for the best. We have remained good friends and he continues to be an important part of my children’s lives. Love and loss are a part of life and it is even more difficult when you have to make it in the public eye. Thank you for your love, support and respect for our privacy at this time. According to TMZ, Talinda – who has son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila with Chester – filed her divorce petition Wednesday (01/27/21) in LA County Court. She and Michael tied the knot on New Years Eve in 2019 at the Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii, the same day she married the leader of Linkin Park in 2005. Talinda had told her followers that she was engaged to Michael in September 2019. She wrote at the time: “Dear #Family, I am delighted to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after a tragedy. That a soul mate dies does not mean your death. My family, friends and Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and I will continue the mission of my life to ensure that his passing is not in vain. To all suicide survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love. Thank you ALL for your continued love and support (sic). “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos