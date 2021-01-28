Singer-songwriter Halsey is expecting her first child. the ‘Be nice’ The singer took to her Instagram account to share the news of her pregnancy with three photos.

Sharing maternity photos of herself flaunting her plump belly, the 26-year-old singer wrote: “Surprise.” She tagged Alev Aydin in the photo. The 37-year-old screenwriter took to his Instagram story to re-share the ad with two red heart emojis.

He left a comment on his post saying, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness”, while Halsey replied: “I love you !!!!! And I already love this mini human!”

The duo sparked romance rumors earlier in January. However, they have yet to speak publicly about their relationship.

Halsey recently launched her own beauty line called About Face Beauty. Her beauty line is all about multidimensional makeup for everyone, inspired by and for our diverse and artistic community, we create makeup done with integrity and intention, for all stages of life.

