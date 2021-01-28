Irreplaceable Oscar-winning Cloris Leachman dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) Oscar winner Cloris Leachman for portraying a lonely housewife in The Last Picture Show and comedic delight as the dreaded Frau Blcher in Young Frankenstein and selfish neighbor Phyllis on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died. She was 94 years old.

Leachman died in her sleep of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, Calif., Reporter Monique Moss said on Wednesday. His daughter Dinah Englund was by his side, Moss said.

A character actor of extraordinary reach, Leachman challenged typing. At the start of her television career, she appeared as Timmys’ mother in the Lassie series. She played a frontier prostitute in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, a member of the Criminal Frenzy family in Crazy Mama, and Blcher in Mel Brooks Young Frankenstein, in which the very mention of her name drew equine commentary.

Whenever I hear a horse moan, I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blcher, Brooks tweeted, calling Leachman incredibly talented and irreplaceable.

Greetings from other admiring colleagues poured in on social media. Steve Martin said Leachman brought the mysteries of comedy to the big and small screen. Nothing I could say would exceed the enormity of my love for you, posted Ed Asner of The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Applause on every entry and exit, said Rosie ODonnell.

There was no one like Cloris. With just one look, she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh until tears rolled down your face, Juliet Green, her longtime manager, said in a statement.

In 1989, Leachman starred in Grandma Moses, a play in which she aged from 45 to 101 years. For three years in the 1990s, she appeared in major cities as the captain’s wife in the Show Boat revival. In the 1993 film version of The Beverly Hillbillies, she took on the role of Irene Ryan as Granny Clampett.

She also had an occasional role as Ida on Malcolm in the Middle, winning Emmys in 2002 and 2006 for that show. Her Emmy run over the years has totaled eight, including a trophy for the sitcom Moores, linking her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the biggest Emmy winner among artists.

In 2008, Leachman joined the ranks of the contestants in Dancing With the Stars, not lasting long in the competition, but pleasing the crowds with his sparkling dance costumes, perching on the judges’ knees and cursing during the live broadcast. .

She started out as Miss Chicago in the Miss America pageant and gladly took on unglamorous onscreen roles.

Basically I don’t care how ugly or how beautiful I look, she told an interviewer in 1973. I don’t think it’s beauty. In one day, each of us is ugly or beautiful. Im heartbroken, I can’t be the witch in Wizard of Oz. But I would also like to be the good witch. Phyllis combines the two.

Im a bit like that in life. I am magic and I believe in magic. There is supposed to be a time in life when you aren’t supposed to keep believing this. I haven’t reached it yet.

During the 1950s, Leachman became busy in live television drama, demonstrating her versatility, including in roles that represented the casting standards of the era.

One week I would be as a Chinese girl, the next as a blonde cockney and weeks later as someone else with dark hair, she recalls. In 1955, she made her film debut in a tough Mickey Spillane saga, Kiss Me Deadly I was the nude blonde Mike Hammer picked up on that dark road.

She followed up with the Rod Serlings court-martial drama, The Rack, and a season on Lassie. She continued in supporting roles on Broadway and in the movies, then went on to win her triumph with Peter Bogdanovichs The Last Picture Show, based on the novel by Larry McMurtry.

When Leachman received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress of 1971, she gave a rambling speech in which she thanked her piano and dance teachers and concluded: This is for Buck Leachman, who paid the bills. His father ran a sawmill.

Despite her photogenic appearance, she continued to be cast in character roles. Her most indelible role was Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Phyllis often visited Marys’ apartment, bringing lamentations over her husband Lars and caustic remarks about Mary and especially her opponent, another tenant, Rhoda Morgenstern (Valerie Harper). Phyllis was so unexpectedly engaging that Leachman starred in a spinoff series of her own, Phyllis, which ran on CBS from 1975 to 1977.

Along with Young Frankenstein, Leachman became a member of the Mel Brooks joint-stock company, also appearing in High Anxiety and History of the World, Part I. Her other films included Bogdanovichs Daisy Miller and Texasville, repeating her role in The Last Picture Show. In 2009, she published her autobiography, Cloris, which made tabloid headlines for her account of a wild night’s adventure with Gene Hackman.

Cloris Leachman grew up on the outskirts of Des Moines, Iowa, where she was born in 1926. The large family lived in a secluded log house with no running water, but the mother had ambitious ideas for her children. Cloris took piano lessons at the age of 5; as the family could not afford a piano, she practiced on a cardboard to draw the keys.

I’m going to be a concert pianist, the young girl announced, and her mother encouraged her to book in churches and civic clubs. She arranged for Cloris to get on a coal truck in Des Moines for an audition for a Drake University student play. She received the role and appeared in other plays at a local theater. After high school, she won a scholarship to study drama at Northwestern University.

Admittedly poor student, Leachman only lasted a year. As a lark in the Chicago area, she attempted a Miss Chicago beauty pageant and was chosen. She entered the 1946 Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, qualifying as a finalist. His consolation prize: a scholarship of $ 1,000.

With new ambition, she went straight to New York City, where she worked as an extra in a movie and voiced Nina Foch in the hit play John Loves Mary.

More understudy jobs followed and she enrolled in the Actors Studio to hone her craft. I finally quit because of smoking, she said later. I couldn’t stand this blue haze.

In 1953 Leachman married George Englund, later a director and producer, and they had five children: Adam, Bryan, George, Morgan and Dinah. The couple divorced in 1979. His Bryan Englund was found dead in 1986 at age 30.

AP editors Beth Harris in Los Angeles and Hillel Italy in New York contributed to this report.

The late AP Entertainment writer Bob Thomas contributed to this story.

