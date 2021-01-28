Mt. Hollywood Summit at Griffith Park Renamed in Honor of Late Councilor LaBonge | Los Feliz





Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday said there is no better way to honor former City Councilor Tom LaBonge than to forever attach his name “to his beloved Griffith Park, our jewel in the crown. “. The park’s Mount Hollywood summit was renamed the “Tom LaBonge Summit” on Tuesday to honor the city councilor who died Jan. 7. LaBonge was known for his love of the trails and hills of Griffith Park, and he was often seen walking through the park. During his tenure he expanded the park by 500 acres and was involved in the restoration and expansion of the Griffith Observatory. “Our city has lost a giant, a leader who brought so much energy, enthusiasm, decency and passion to the task of building a stronger, safer and more just city,” Garcetti said. “Tom had such heartfelt affection for everyone he met and served, and he loved the beauty, the diversity and the vibrancy of Los Angeles – and there is no better way to remember, honor him. and cherish him as to forever attach his name to his beloved. Griffith Park, our jewel in the crown. “ Subscribe to the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing. Fault! There was an error processing your request. The summit, which is 2.5 miles round-trip from Griffith Observatory, offers spectacular views of the observatory, the surrounding hills, the Hollywood Sign and downtown Los Angeles. LaBonge died at the age of 67 at his home in Silver Lake, one of the many neighborhoods he represented from 2001 to 2015 as a councilor for the Los Angeles Fourth District. His family plan to hold a private memorial in the coming days, and a public rally will be held once it is safe, given the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to donate in honor of LaBonge have been invited to support the Tom LaBonge Memorial Fund for Griffith Park. Support community news in 2021 The Eastsider needs your support! The Eastsider is committed to providing free news and information to everyone as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time – and money. Join other Eastsider readers whose one-off contributions and monthly referrals help us pay our bills and allow us to provide you with the news and information that keeps you connected to your community. – Jesus Sanchez, editor

