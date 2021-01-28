AEW Dynamite Awards Results: Winners, Reactions & Highlights | Launderer report

Entertainment
To help move things forward in a positive way in 2021, All Elite Wrestling hosted an awards show ahead of this week’s Dynamite on the Bleacher Report app to celebrate its biggest and brightest stars.
The show featured regular awards like Breakout Star for men and women, as well as categories like Hardest Moment to Clean After and Best Twitter Follow.
Tony Schiavone served as the master of ceremonies for the evening, while Britt Baker provided additional commentary. The show started off with Schiavone giving us a quick glimpse of what to expect from the show.
Baker interviewed most of the winners after accepting their prizes and giving away some great comedic moments with his fellow Superstars.
Let’s take a look at who won the award in each category.
Nominees:
MJF speech “We deserve better”
- Cody Rhodes Accepts Dog Collar Match
- Jon Moxley accepts inner circle invitation
- Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill
- Debates of Orange Cassidy Chris Jericho
Winner:Cody Rhodes Accepts Dog Collar Match
Honestly, it was a surprising result. Cody’s promo to Brodie Lee was good, but it didn’t stand out as much as the promo for MJF or Cassidy during the debate with Jericho.
Nominees:
- Matt Hardy’s debut
- Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody
- Brodie Lee arrives as the Exalted
- AEW debut of Sting
- Miro revealed as the best man
Winner:AEW debut of Sting
It was the only moment that could win this award. Everything else was miles behind the significance of Sting’s arrival at AEW.
The fact that his debut was a real surprise made him even more special. If it didn’t win, there would have been an uproar.
Nominees:
- Cassidy orange
- Darby Allin
- Eddie kingston
- John silver
Winner:Darby Allin
Those four stars would have been great choices, but Allin clearly had the best year out of the four in terms of overall success.
His new alliance with Sting will continue to keep Allin in the spotlight, and his reign as the TNT champ could end up making him one of the biggest stars in the company.
Nominees:
- Hikaru Shida
- Anna jay
- Tay Conti
- Big swole
- Penelope ford
Winner:Hikaru Shida
Shida has been great at AEW even though she hasn’t been featured as much this year as many would have liked, but calling the champ an escape star seems odd.
Shida has been with AEW from the start and has always been seen as a potential champion. This award would have made more sense to Anna Jay after all of her work with The Dark Order and on Being The Elite.
Nominees:
- Inner circle jumps Orange Cassidy
- Dark Order attacks the Nightmare family
Nyla Rose puts Riho and Hikaru Shida across the tables
- Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley
- The Nightmare Family and the Inner Circle Brawl
Winner:The inner circle jumps Orange Cassidy
This award could reasonably have been given to one of the nominees, but Cassidy attacked by The Inner Circle was the most one-sided battle, so it made sense that she would win.
Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara accepted the award and gave a short backstage speech.
Nominees:
- King Fenix
Marq Quen
- Nick jackson
- PAC
Winner:King Fenix
Fenix has been one of the most exciting people to watch in all of AEW over the past year or so, so this award went to the perfect person.
PAC wasn’t there enough, Nick Jackson worked a light schedule, and Marq Quen is no better than his partner, Isiah Kassidy. Fenix was the only choice that made sense, and he deserves the award after stealing the show on several occasions.
Nominees:
- Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on the inner circle
- The parking lot fight
- The Bunkhouse match
- Big Swole throws trash at Dr Britt Baker
Winner:Brawl in the parking lot
It was a strange category for the price. But given the criteria, a parking brawl that literally involved the use of trash hit the bill.
Santana and Ortiz had a hilarious acceptance speech in which they wondered why they were the ones receiving the award when they lost the game.
Nominees:
- Cody Rhodes Moonsault steel cage
- Sammy Guevara hit by a golf cart
- Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and leaves AEW
- Bloody Dr Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
- Young Bucks Frog Splashes Stadium Railing
Winner:Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and leaves AEW
The definition of what makes something a WTF moment is vague, so AEW could have accepted any of those moments and justified the decision.
Omega winning the title and appearing on Impact Wrestling the following Tuesday was a big story and definitely created a buzz for both promotions.
Baker getting busted was probably a close second choice. The image of her smiling with a crimson face sticks in your brain.
Nominees:
- Jéricho and MJF: Le Dinner Debonair
- Britt Baker waxing Tony Schiavone
- Young Bucks Kick MJF in a Pool
- Journey to the inner circle of Vegas
Winner:Young Bucks Kick MJF in a Pool
It’s shocking that Dinner Debonair didn’t win this award after all the attention it received, but AEW may have thought that was reason enough to give the award to someone else.
When MJF found out what award he was receiving, his reaction was as funny as you’d expect. It plays just like an old school heel, and it’s wonderful to watch.
Nominees:
MJF
- Cassidy orange
- Dr Britt Baker
Nyla rose
Winner:Nyla rose
This is the most subjective reward of the evening because the best Twitter following will be different for each person on the platform.
Rose is a solid choice, but MJF probably should have won. His interactions with fans online have been one of the best parts of his character. Even when he posted something nice about his grandfather, he did it the typical MJF way.
Nominees:
- Stadium stampede
Moxley wins AEW Championship
Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship
- Omega and Page beat the Young Bucks
- Darby Allin wins TNT title from Cody
- Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title
Winner:Stadium stampede
AEW had a lot of memorable moments in 2020. But Stadium Stampede was a whole game full of memorable moments, so it was the right choice.
Even if you didn’t like this fight, you have to admit there were some entertaining places. Seeing Hangman Page riding across the field on horseback will never get old.
