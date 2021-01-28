Fact check: No evidence Bill Gates used an actor for COVID-19 vaccine photo





Various articles on social media claimed that a photo of Bill Gates receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was staged and the man in the photo was not the billionaire philanthropist, but an actor. There is no evidence to support this claim. Reuters fact check. REUTERS Examples can be seen (here and here ). The complaint began to circulate after Gates posted an image on his Twitter account showing him receiving the vaccine (here). One of the perks of being 65 is that I am eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. I got my first dose this week, and I feel great, the picture is captioned. Throughout the pandemic, false conspiracy theories about Gates’ use of vaccines to insert traceable microchips into people have spread online (here). Following Gates’ post about his vaccination, social media users claimed the man in the Twitter photo was not Gates, but an actor. The proof is, according to the articles, that the fake Bill Gates has differently shaped ears than the real Bill Gates. There is no credible evidence to support this claim. Although his ear appears to be slightly more curved in the vaccination photo, this is most likely due to the elastic on his mask pulling him forward. On the Gates blog, a photo of him wearing a mask shows his ear pulled forward in a similar fashion (here). His facial features also resemble what he looks like when not wearing glasses, as seen (here). A spokesperson for the Gates family told Reuters he received the Moderna vaccine in mid-January. Bill received the Moderna vaccine because that is what was available to him. He would have been very happy to receive one of the approved and available vaccines, the spokesperson said in an email. It received it in mid-January when it was made available to people aged 65 and over. It was administered by a registered nurse at a medical facility. VERDICT False. There is no evidence that the image does not show Bill Gates, nor that he did not receive the vaccine. This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Learn more about our social media post verification work here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos