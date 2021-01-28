Porcelain Alice’s ‘Undressing Hollywood’ reinvents Hollywood’s golden age



Hollywood’s golden age sees queer and feminist revival with scorching burlesque and circus show After making its debut at the Sydney Festival in January, this glamorous camp affair returns to the stage at Vanguard, a fittingly Vaudevillian venue in Newtown. With Sydney’s dean of burlesque at the helm, Alice porcelain, Undress Hollywood explores the golden age of the big screen through the prism of a queer and feminist revival. Expect forgotten stories of raw sexuality and LGBTQI + romance from 1930s and 1940s Hollywood that will see Ryan Murphy reinvent the Netflix miniseries (Hollywood) to blushing shame. The show features a star cast of local burlesque and circus performers, including a sculptural beauty and the reigning Miss Burlesque NSW, Diesel darling and the best burlesque artist in the world Zelia Rose, who would otherwise tour the world with Dita Von Teese. They will be accompanied by Dale Woodbridge-Brown, a queer Kamilaroi man known for cracking whips, swallowing a sword, and his country aesthetic; and Mama Medusa, a local performer known for her fusion of burlesque, drag and unqualified embrace of voluptuous body. Undress Hollywood celebrates the work of the late Australian costume designer Orry Kelly. Australia’s most prolific Oscar winner until 2014, Kelly created dresses and apparel for classic films, including An American in Paris, Girls, Some like it hot and Casablanca. Sydney designer duo Nicol and Ford bring Kelly’s distinctive vintage sartorial vibe on stage. Known for their classically “feminine” silhouettes designed for all gender identities, the couple have already collaborated with Porcelain Alice on costumes for Wife, a show exploring a variety of expressions of femininity with a subtle Australian flair (read our review here). Undress Hollywoodthe dates of the next issue of March 4, March 6 and March 27. The first sessions of this 90-minute experiment begin at 6 p.m., followed by a late session at 9 p.m. Settle into unreserved seating for $ 56, add bubbles and dessert for $ 86.60, or make it a two-course dinner and show for $ 107. Sydney’s burlesque scene isn’t all about picking up your kit, we spoke to Porcelain Alice and young rising Lottie Lamont from the local community.

