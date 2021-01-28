Physics Fund created in honor of the late Bollywood actor





UC Berkeley’s Department of Physics received $ 35,000 from an anonymous donor to establish the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics. The fund’s namesake, Sushant Singh Rajput, was a famous Indian actor before his untimely death in June 2020 at the age of 34. good. UC Berkeley has the best graduate program in astrophysics in the country, according to the National Research Council. Schafer said that while Rajput had no direct connection to UC Berkeley, the two shared a love for the discipline. As a result, the fund is intended to support graduate students on campus who are studying astrophysics. It will be for one student per year and, perhaps, for five years, Schafer said. It may be for a different student the following year, but the goal is to support one student each year for five years. Schafer said the fund is intended to partially cover the expenses of the recipient. She also noted that although she has received many messages from students studying in India regarding the fund, the recipient must meet the donor’s preferences, namely that they must be a graduate student of the campus studying the astrophysics. The Rajputs family announced the creation of the fund on social media in honor of the birthdays of the deceased actors using the hashtag #SushantDay. Schafer noted that after the post was published, she received a wave of requests to contribute to this fund. After the family announced the fund a few days ago, we have received many requests from people wanting to donate, Schafer said. The donation link is being created. I think it should be in place within seven days. Contact Megha Krishnan at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter at @_meghakrishnan_.







