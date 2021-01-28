Arts & Lectures series features playwright and educator actress Anna Deavere Smith | Culture & Leisure





January 27, 2021

| 6:06 p.m.

Anna Deavere Smith UCSB Arts & Lectures will host playwright, comedian and educator Anna Deavere Smith performing Notes From the Field Snapshots: Portraits of a World in Transition, 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2. The virtual presentation is part of the Race to Justice series from UCSB A&L. Ticket holders will be able to replay this event for one week. Smith uses his drama brand to explore issues of community, character, and diversity in America. Recognized by the MacArthur Foundation for creating “a new form of theater – a blend of theatrical art, social commentary, journalism and intimate daydreaming,” she has listened to people across the United States from all walks of life for decades. , using Walt Whitman’s idea of ​​“Absorbing America” as inspiration. To illustrate her goal of bringing “people through the chasms” of what she calls “America’s complex identities,” Smith interprets portraits of people she has interviewed, recreating a diversity of emotions and perspectives on controversial issues. The event is the culmination of a long working residency with students and faculty from the UCSB Theater and Dance Department, sponsored by Jody and John Arnhold. This 45-minute presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by Stephanie Leigh Batiste, English teacher at UCSB. Best known for creating more than 15 one-on-one shows drawn from hundreds of interviews, Smith turns those conversations into scripts and transforms on stage into an astonishing number of characters. His most recent piece, “Notes from the Field,” examines the school-to-prison pipeline and injustice and inequality in low-income communities. Winner of an Obie Award and the 2017 Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Exhibition, “Notes from the Field” was named one of Time magazine’s Top 10 Games of the Year. “Notes from the Field”, is a collection of students and teachers, advisers and members of Congress, preachers and prisoners discussing their direct and indirect experiences with the school-prison pipeline. In 2012, Smith received the National Humanities Medal, awarded by President Barack Obama, and in 2015, she was named the Jefferson Lecturer, the country’s highest honor in the humanities. She is also the recipient of the Dorothy and Lillian Gish Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship and most recently the 2017 Ridenhour Courage Award and the George Polk Career Award for Authentic Journalism. Smith’s groundbreaking plays, Pulitzer Prize finalist “Fires in the Mirror” and Tony-nominated “Twilight: Los Angeles,” address issues of race and social inequality that have become touchstones in his career. job. His portraits of patients and healthcare professionals in “Let Me Down Easy” provided a vivid look at healthcare in the United States. Currently, Smith is appearing in ABC’s “Black-ish” series and in ABC’s legal drama “For the People”. She’s probably most recognizable as a hospital administrator on Showtime’s “Nurse Jackie” and as a National Security Advisor on NBC’s “The West Wing”. His films include “The US President”, “Rachel Getting Married” and “Philadelphia”. Tickets cost $ 10 for the general public, free for UCSB students (registration required). For tickets and more information call UCSB Arts & Lectures, 805-893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.







