Sitcom star and Oscar winner Cloris Leachman dies at 94

She played Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and her own series and was memorable on “The Last Picture Show” and “Young Frankenstein”.



Cloris Leachman, the Oscar-winning Miss America contestant for her work in The last picture show, then collected two of her nine record Emmys for playing the bizarre Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, is dead. She was 94 years old.

Leachman, the debauchery native of Iowa also known for her hilarious turns in Mel Brooks-Gene Wilder classic Young Frankenstein (1974) and in television shows Malcolm in the middle and Raise hope, died of natural causes Wednesday in Encinitas, Calif., according to her manager, Juliet Green.

Leachman is perhaps best known for playing Mary Richards’ delusional and egotistical landlord, Phyllis, on the legendary CBS sitcom, then her own spinoff show in which her now widowed, single mother character moved from Minneapolis to San Francisco. The actress received Emmy nominations every year from 1972 to 1976, winning in 74 and 75.

Phyllis has been described as “neurotic,” but Leachman “found no pleasure in the word,” she once said. said. “I decided to be perfect. And there is nothing more boring than someone who is perfect. She was unbearable.”

For playing Grandma Ida on Fox Malcolm in the middle, Leachman won six consecutive Outstanding Guest Comedy names from 2001 to 2006, winning twice. The latter gave him his ninth Emmy Trophy, the most ever awarded to an actor (his track record also includes a Daytime Emmy win).

Leachman got more laughs and yet another Emmy name, 22nd of her career to guest with not always lucid grandma Maw Maw on Fox sitcom Raising hope.

“I like it a lot and it’s very far,” Leachman Toldthe Huffington Post in 2012. “Either I sit on the toilet saying, ‘When people try to get me out of the bathroom, it takes the time it takes. Or I don’t have a bra and I walk out the door and onto the street. “

Leachman also portrayed Ruth Martin, Timmy’s mother, on Kid; a mother terrified of her son (Billy Mumy) on the 1961 classic fuzzy area episode “It’s a good life;” and Ellen DeGeneres’ eccentric mom, Dot on The Ellen Show. She also replaced Charlotte Rae (her former classmate at Northwestern) on The facts of life.

Leachman was just great like the creepy old man Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein; whenever someone says their last name in the movie, the horses neigh loudly offscreen. “I asked Mel about this a few years ago,” she noted, “and he said,“ Blucher means glue ”. “

It turned out he was wrong, but the gag is really funny. She also appeared for Brooks as the evil nurse Diesel in Strong anxiety (1977) and as owner of Madame Defarge tavern in World History: Part I (1987).

At 82, the incredibly durable Leachman competed on Dancing with the stars, and just before turning 90, she accepted the role of Zorya Vechernyaya, the eldest of the three sisters who watch over the constellations, in the fantasy drama Starz American gods. She appeared on television every decade from the 1940s to the 2010s.

In the drama of Peter Bogdanovich The last picture show (1971), Leachman won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for playing Ruth Popper, the neglected wife of a high school coach in a dusty Texas town. She has a memorable affair with a college student (Timothy Bottoms); one of their scenes was considered risky at the time because it featured frontal nudity.

“When we started doing the bed scene, the first thing came from Timothy, and he said, ‘I’m not taking my clothes off for this scene.’ To honor that, we designed the scene around not taking our clothes off, and we planned to put on our underwear and go to bed, ”she recalls in a commentary for an edition of Criterion DVD.

“And they planted underwear in the bed, so that when we go to bed, we act like we take off our underwear but actually throw away the planted underwear. And we do the scene and we take our clothes off, and we go to either side of the bed and we get under the covers, and I immediately took off my bra and my pants and threw it away, and he went just threw off her planted underwear. “

During production, she asked to shoot a scene again, but Bogdanovich said it wasn’t necessary. “You just won the Oscar,” he said.

Leachman was born April 30, 1926 in Des Moines, Iowa, the eldest of three sisters. His father owned a lumber business. “We were living in the country,” she said. “We had no money back then during the Great Depression. Mom was always very imaginative with no money. She would buy cheap materials and we had curtains and clothes and dresses and tablecloths all of the same fabric. and pattern. “

While attending Northwestern, where she studied acting (and was good friends with Rae and another future actor, Paul Lynde), she competed as Miss Chicago in the 1946 Miss America pageant and finished among the 16 finalists. She used her earnings to move to New York City to attend Actors Studio and study with Elia Kazan.

Early in his career, Leachman appeared in several Broadway productions, including Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific and, opposite Katharine Hepburn, in Shakespeare As you like it.

She also flourished on live television, debuting on Ford Theater Time in 1948 and later in several of the best shows of the 1950s, including Philco-Goodyear Television Theater, The Billy Rose Show, Zane Gray Theater and Armstrong Circle Theater.

In the 1960s, Leachman starred in television westerns such as Gunsmoke, Wanted dead or alive, Rawhide, Laramie and Train car and guest in the G-man series The Incorruptibles.

Leachman has also appeared in films such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) playing a prostitute and Lovers and other strangers (1970). She later played Granny in the movie version of The Beverly Hillbillies (1993) and starred as a wild-eyed criminal in Jonathan Demme Mad mom (1975).

Leachman’s other film credits include Kiss me to death (1955), The North Avenue Irregular (1979), Herbie goes bananas (1980), Prance (1989), Love Hurts (1990), My boyfriend’s back (1993), Music from the heart (1999), To hang up (2000), Manna from heaven (2002), Alex and Emma (2003) and Oktoberfest (2006).

She has also brought her distinctive talents to voice work in animated films such as Beavis and Butt-head make America (1996), The iron giant (1999), Ponyo (2008) and The Croods (2013).

In 1997, Leachman appeared on the cover of Compendium of alternative medicine in body painting, a parody of the infamous Demi Moore Vanity Fair blanket.

“I was lying in my bed and started to think, what would I do? If they were to use me, I think I should be completely naked and hanging from a tree. It would be good [with] old, old roots to come and [an] old trunk that rises more and more young, then the arms of the tree with beautiful hanging fruits. I thought it would be pretty. “

She added: “Or just [have] fruits and vegetables painted all over me naked. “

In 2009, Leachman strung vegetables again for a PETA campaign, posing in a dress of red cabbage and leaf lettuce with the phrase “Let the vegetarianism grow on you.” A vegetarian for 35 years, the actress said, “I couldn’t eat meat now if you gave me $ 1 million. I couldn’t put it in my mouth.”

She was also a self-proclaimed atheist. “For many, many years, I thought God would take revenge on me or punish me because I didn’t believe in him or her or them,” she explained. “And nothing ever happened except for good things. So I don’t believe in God at all, and I’m very relieved that I don’t.

“Amazing miracles, billions and trillions of them, happen all the time, but not because there is a God.”

In 1953, she married George Englund, director of the 1963 film Marlon Brando American ugly, and they divorced in 1979. The couple had five children; one of them, Bryan, died of a drug overdose in 1986.

Donations in her name can be made to MENU or Last chance for animals.

Mike Barnes and Duane Byrge contributed to this report.