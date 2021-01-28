Shawn King, wife of Larry King, speaks out after TV show icon’s burial: ‘I’m still treating’





Larry King’s wife Shawn King speaks after the death of the TV talk show icon. The broadcast legend passed away this weekend at the age of 87, leaving behind three children alive – Larry Jr., Chance and Cannon – as well as his wife, Shawn King. Shawn and King were initially married in 1997, making their marriage the longest in eight years. King’s family put him to rest at a private funeral this week, Shawn told Entertainment Tonight. LARRY KING RECALLS BY SUZANNE SOMERS: ‘NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE LIKE HIM’ “We put it to rest this morning. And in the Jewish faith, they do it very quickly, so you hardly have time, for me, to process,” she told the newspaper in a interview aired Wednesday. “I am still processing.” She’s not the only one “always dealing” however, as she put it, “the whole family” including “the boys” are still in shock. King and Shawn shared their sons Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20. King also has a son, Larry Jr., 59, with his ex-wife Annette Kaye. JERRY SEINFELD ADDRESSES THE INTERVIEW OF LARRY KING WHERE THEY APPEARED TO GET AWAY However, Shawn and the clan managed to find a gentle way to honor their late patriarch. “All of us, it was just family, we wore Larry’s suspenders, all of us,” she revealed. “And she was a beautiful, loving … just perfect, just perfect. She was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that.” Despite all the tragedy Shawn and his family have faced, she said they were able to come together to be there for each other. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Death is maybe the great equalizer, I think,” she shared. “You know, when you experience it with people that we really, really love, all the other nonsense and nonsense that might be around, it just goes away and the family gets closer.” And that’s what happened. You know, it was beautiful. “ CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Larry and Shawn had a historic relationship, after filing for divorce in 2010 before canceling it. Larry filed for divorce again in August 2019.

