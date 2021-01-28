Lots on the calendar | Culture & Leisure

The world is not normal at the moment and has not been for almost a year.

But Trisha Oaklands’ job is not just to envision the future, but to actively prepare for it.

She finds her job at the moment quite exciting.

It’s easy to see why: Oakland is program director for the Sherbino Theater and Weehawken Creative Arts, which collaborate to bring cultural programming to Ridgway. Art events have been mostly virtual over the past few months, but that is about to change. Over the next few weeks, an increasing number of in-person events, for those who wish to attend and in accordance with Ouray County health protocols, are being held.

Our thinking has been guided by what people want, Oakland said. Provided in-person programs for youth, in particular. And also for adults, who have been going crazy lately and would like to meet, as long as it is safe to do so. Other people are happy to stick with online art events for now, and continue to offer them as well. Rosemerry Wahtola-Trommer runs an online poetry reading course, which is already filled. One of the reasons these courses are popular is that people can take them from anywhere.

Even after it’s safe for everyone to get together again, hopefully by the end of the summer, continue to offer classes online, Oakland said. Well, probably do it all year round.

Meanwhile, starting this week, rehearsals of the popular Weehawkens spring dance program, for children ages 2.5 to 18, have resumed. We gave ourselves a few extra weeks as a buffer in case the virus increased and the repeats needed to stop, Oakland said. And, obviously, we can’t have more than 200 dancers at the same time, as usual for Weehawkens spring and winter extravagances. So some changes have been made: The program usually ends with a performance at the Montrose Pavilion, but I was expecting to host it outside, hopefully at Ridgways Town Park in May, Oakland said. Showcases of tap dancing, ballet, jazz, hip-hop and more will be spread over several days.

This limits the size of the audience, limits the number of children, and parents will have a better chance of seeing their young accused play. We certainly saw a drop in interest in dance lessons last fall, but we saw the numbers rebound, Oakland said. More and more people are ready for their children to come back. Children who do distance learning need physical activity and socialization.

Dance rehearsals take place at Montrose Field House and in the Old Schoolhouse at Ridgway: masks are needed, we have social distancing measures in place, and we have built a space between each classroom where we clean and disinfect.

The students had no problem adjusting to the health protocols.

The students are great, Oakland said. Children are adaptable. They just go with it.

For adults, new in-person classes are also coming soon: a total of four ArtBar classes, taught by Anne Hockenberry, will take place through the end of March.

We found that they were very popular last fall; They’re quite long, about as long as it takes to grab a drink or two and complete an artistic creation.

Artist Anne Hockenberry, who teaches, is fun, Oakland said, and we’ve built a bit of follow-up with her classes. We don’t have a ton of things we can offer right now, we can’t run full day workshops, people aren’t ready to be inside all day so for the now, that’s a perfect way to get people out and do something.

The February ArtBars are titled Cactus and Cabernet and Valentine Trees, with two more scheduled for March.

Also next month, the Sherbino will host the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival February 19-28, which features 50 films online.

For the future, the courtyard behind the Sherbino Theater will be our venue again this summer, Oakland said. I was expecting what the sanitary guidelines will be for this summer. Maybe we can open it up a bit more. When the music season ended last October, it had been so successful that the staff at the Sherbinos immediately concluded. If the restrictions remain in place, that’s okay. If there are more opportunities, well take it, but I know we can run a solid program behind the Sherbino, Oakland said.

Indeed, by April, I will be able to announce a fairly complete program, throughout September or October, she added. We have calendars on the wall for the whole year in our offices, and they are filling up. There are a lot of them there! It’s pretty exciting to see it all come together.

For the latest news from the Sherbino Theater, visit sherbino.org.