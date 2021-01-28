Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Agnihotri on the lack of representation in Bollywood for the Padma Awards; Said I’m really upset
The Padma Awards were announced on Monday. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri adds he wants the film industry to be recognized for its immense contribution
The Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards in India, were announced on Monday and included 7 Padma Vibhushan Laureates, 10 Padma Bhushan Laureates and 102 Padma Shri Laureates. The late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was also posthumously honored with a Padma Vibushan, celebrated by actor Chiranjeevi and music composer Devi Sri Prasad on Twitter. However, there was a lack of representation of Bollywood in this year’s winner list, which has become a topic of discussion on social media platforms.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says he is indeed upset by the lack of representation of Bollywood for the Padma Awards. In fact, I had even tweeted about it if it was a new novelty that no one in Bollywood was awarded. But then I got a response from a manager who said maybe it was because nothing had happened in Bollywood in the past year, Agnihotri says. Remind him that some films were indeed released in theaters in Q1 2020 and many more were subsequently unveiled on OTT platforms, he says, There was Coolie No. 1 and Laxmii so nothing happened. went over there.
He further adds, further, these are made by the public and people vote for it. Maybe another reason could be that there was a lot of controversy around Bollywood, and people didn’t find anyone worthy. But I really don’t like it. I really want the film industry to be recognized because its contribution is immense. We influence people and we impact lives.
Vivek says it’s fine to criticize and gossip around the film industry, but its contribution to the arts and culture cannot be ignored. So I am definitely upset and also remember the contribution of the film industry to the economy. It showcases your culture, history, architecture and much more, Vivek sign.
Read also | The late SP Balasubrahmanyam awarded the Padma Vibhushan award: Chiranjeevi, Devi Sri Prasad was delighted
