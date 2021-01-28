Trial suspended after Dileeps lawyer tests positive for Covid – The New Indian Express





Express press service KOCHI: The trial in the sensational actor kidnapping case halted after actor Dileep’s lawyer tested positive for Covid. The court has decided to suspend the trial for at least a week now. The court on Wednesday considered the petition filed by Dileep’s attorney, Philip Varghese, who tested positive, asking for an adjournment of the trial. In the petition he submitted through a representative, he said his entire office was in quarantine. “Dileep’s lawyer has tested positive for Covid and is unable to appear in court and has requested an adjournment of the trial. The public prosecutor quite well consented to the prayer. In light of the particular situation, the trial is adjourned and a judgment note is issued to the witnesses who must be questioned until February 4, ”according to the court’s dairy. After assessing the situation on February 8, the court will decide whether to resume the trial. The court is likely to postpone the order in the petition to rescind actor Dileep’s bail after February 9. Meanwhile, the Kanhangad DySP was present in court when asked for an explanation regarding the disappearance of the approver Vipin Lal following a warrant issued. against him. The DySP filed a report stating that Vipin had been ordered to appear in court and that an escort team had been organized to accompany him from Kanhangad to Kochi. However, he later disappeared. The court decided to consider the report after the Kerala High Court disposed of the petition filed by Vipin challenging the warrant issued against him. HC directive to release the approver on bail

Kochi: The High Court on Wednesday ordered the Court in Additional Sessions, CBI / SPE-III, Ernakulam to release on bail Vipin Lal, a defendant turned approver in the actor kidnapping case. Judge Shircy V ordered Vipin Lal to appear in court on Friday.

