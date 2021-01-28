Entertainment
Shawn, wife of Larry King, recalls the final exchange
Larry kingex wife Shawn king speaks after the broadcast legend died on Saturday at the age of 87.
In an interview with Entertainment tonightPosted Wednesday, Shawn revealed her last words to her husband before his death: “I love you.”
“We were able to do FaceTime at the hospital,” she says. “It was hard for him to speak, but the only message he wanted to make sure I heard was, ‘I love you. Take care of the boys.'”
The couple married in 1997 and had two sons together: Cannon, 20, and Chance, 21. Although King filed for Shawn’s divorce in 2019, she told ET that their divorce was never finalized.
Shawn also said that although King was hospitalized for COVID-19 at the end of December, the disease is not what killed him.
“At the end of the day, it wasn’t COVID,” she says. “Her adorable little body had just been hit so many times with so many things. Once we heard the word ‘COVID’, all of our hearts sank. But it took its toll, then the infection, an infection unrelated to him, is ultimately what won. “
According to ET, Shawn said her late husband rested in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. As a tribute to the show’s iconic look, she said everyone at the funeral wore iconic King suspenders.
“I’m still treating, just like the boys. The whole family is,” she said. “We wore Larry’s suspenders, each of us. It was beautiful.”
“ We are heartbroken ”: Larry King, CNN talk show legend, dies at 87 after being hospitalized for COVID-19
According to Ora Media, a production company founded by King with Mexican media mogul Carlos Slim, King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. His three surviving children mourned him in a shared family statement on Saturday night on his Twitter Account.
“We are heartbroken by the death of our father,” read the statement, signed by Larry King Jr., Chance King and Cannon King. “The world knew Larry King as a great broadcaster and interviewer, but to us he was ‘dad’.”
King has been married eight times to seven different women, including Alene Akins, whom he married and divorced twice. In addition to his sons with Shawn, the veteran television and radio host had three other children. Two of them, Andy and Chaia King, died a few weeks apart in 2020.
“Television is less interesting without you”: Barbra Streisand, Oprah, and more react to Larry King’s death
Contribution: Gary Levin, Cydney Henderson
