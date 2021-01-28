Home Entertainment Revenue Grows 21% To $ 30 Billion, Universal Reaches Over $ 500 Million From PVOD Compared To DEG 2020 – Deadline





In cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic, consumers spent more than $ 26.5 billion on digital home entertainment in 2020. Including physical discs, the total reached $ 30 billion, up 21% from to 2019. The annual figures were released by the Digital Entertainment Group, an industry consortium representing a wide range of studios, retailers and technology platforms. Digital spending (including rentals, purchases, and subscriptions) increased 33% from 2019 and was driven by streaming, with subscription spending increasing 37% to $ 21.2 billion. In 2020, WarnerMedia launched HBO Max and NBCUniversal rolled out Peacock, both joining Disney + and Apple TV + in a bid to compete with the established players led by Netflix. Related story Los Angeles still suffers from near-record daily deaths from Covid-19; The toll is expected to stay high for weeks even as cases drop Premium video on demand (PVOD) was not included in the totals, but DEG said digital rental spending on theatrical movie titles increased by more than 25% in the fourth quarter and 40% for the year. Universal, which turned the convention upside down last spring with non-cinema releases like Troll world tour, estimates that the 18 films it aired on PVOD in the past 10 months have generated more than $ 500 million in revenue. The surge in streaming investment by media companies amid ongoing cinema shutdowns has redirected a range of top movie titles like Hamilton, Soul and Wonder Woman 1984. Disney even added a $ 30 fee for Disney + subscribers last summer to view the “First Access” version of Mulan. While the company has not released specific metrics for the live adaptation, it said it will continue to seek opportunities to revisit the release tactics in the future. Spending on transactional video on demand grew 18% for the full year, and electronic sales (the window used by high profile publications like Warner Bros. Principle) increased by 16%. The fourth quarter of the year, traditionally a holiday season when the national box office lights up, has reflected a pronounced shift towards home viewing. Total consumer spending for the quarter climbed almost 16% to $ 7.8 billion, up more than $ 1 billion from the same period in 2019. In addition to notable releases on Christmas Day Soul and WW84, Universal in the Holiday District released its Croods sequel after a limited theatrical run, and Netflix continued its cinematic spree with Mank and Midnight sky. According to DEG, of which Universal is a member, Universal’s PVOD sales were four times those that would have been achieved through the traditional digital home entertainment window alone. “Since the launch of PVOD, we have learned an enormous amount, much of which validated our belief that PVOD is poised to complement theatrical business in a way that can significantly benefit the ecosystem of consumers, distributors and studios, ”Universal Pictures President of Home Entertainment, Michael Bonner, said in a press release. DEG noted that today’s initial announcement does not include final numbers. An official 2020 issue set will be provided in February.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos