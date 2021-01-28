10 most romantic Bollywood dialogues that define love





Movies Bollywood is that thing we can always count on for true inspiration, to express our love to someone we are truly in love with. Romance and Bollywood have gone hand in hand for ages now and it has become a lot more to people than movies to this day. And we’re very proud to say that no one does better than Bollywood. We aspire to find the true and intense love that we see in the movies and to bring out the love side in us. Here are 10 Bollywood movies that resulted in larger-than-life romantic dialogues and our hearts skip a beat every time we hear them! Pata haiYahan goes bahut, Galat aur sahi ke paar ek maidan hai … Main wahan milunga tujhe-ROCK STAR Photo from Risk The Unusual – Tumblr Har dharam mohabbat sikhata hai, by mohabbat ka to koi dharam nahi hota, wo khud apne aap me ek dharam hai-BAJIRAO MASTANI Photo from giphy.com Namaaz mein woh thi … by laga dua hamari manzoor ho gayi. -RANJHANAA Photo from movielala.com “Har ishq kaekwaqt hota hai. Orwhilehamara nahin tha. Iska ye matlab nahin ki woishqnahin tha. “- JAB TAK HAI JAAN Photo from giphy.com “Ishq de mere mitra pehchaan ki, mit javay jadoon zid apnan di … asli pyar ka matlab haasil karna nahi hota.”– NAMASTE LONDON Photo from endehoy.com Samaaj, mazhab sab apni jagahhai, lekin pyaar sabse upar hai – SOCHA NA THA Photo by VAGABOMB “Aasaan nahi hai tumse pyaar karna … magar tumse pyaar na karna usse bhi zyada mushkil hai”-BAREILY KI BARFI Photo from tumblr.com Agar tum mujhe yun hi dekhte rahoge to mujhe tumse pyar ho jayega firse! “-YEH JAWAANI HAI DEEWANI Photo from giphy.com “Ik baat honton tak hai jo aayi nahin

Bottom ankhon said hai jhaankti

Tumse kabhi, mujhse kabhi

Kuch lafz hain woh maangti

Jinko pehanke honton tak aa jaaye woh

Aawaaz ki baahon mein baahein daalke ithlaye woh

Lekin jo yeh i take advantage hai

Ahsas hi ahsas haiKhushboo si hai jaise hawa mein tairti

Khushboo jo be-aawaaz hai

Jiska pata tumko bhi hai

Jiski khabar mujhko bhi hai

Duniya se bhi chupta nahin

Yeh jaane kaisa raaz hai “-ZINDAGI NA MILEGI DOBARA Photo from storypick.com “Bada badtameez, besharam, khudgarz hota hai … By pyaar toh aisa hi hota hai”– RAMLEELA Photo from gfycat.com Photo credits –Unusual Risk-Tumblr, gfycat.com, storypick.com, giphy.com, tumblr.com, VAGABOMB, endehoy.com, movielala.com Featured Image – Upperstall.com

